Jan. 14, 2022  

See Lauren Gunderson's Breathtaking I AND YOU

Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months. Anthony, a high school athlete, arrives unexpectedly at her door with an urgent group assignment from their English teacher. As the two begin to let down their guards and share their secrets, they uncover the profound mystery that has actually brought them together. The end will leave you speechless.

See this mind-blowing play come to life at Bristol Riverside Theatre, Jan 25 - Feb 13. Visit brtstage.org.


