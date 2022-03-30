SISTER ACT Announced At The Media Theatre

The smash hit musical 'Sister Act', featuring Dené Hill and Jennie Eisenhower, is on The Media Theatre stage April 20 - June 5.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Jennie Eisenhower is back in the habit as Mother Superior. Jennie is coming full circle with this role as she got her start on the Media stage back in 2001 playing Sister Amnesia in the hilarious 'Nunsense'. Jennie is a favorite amongst Philadelphia theatre-goers, having a slew of Barrymore award nominations and wins; one of which was for Media Theatres production of 'Wild Party' in 2005.

Dené Hill is no stranger to the role of Deloris Van Cartier, having played the role in the 2017 international tour. Dené's credits extend to the television and opera world, playing Annie in the international tour of 'Porgy & Bess' and Co-starring in PBS's 'A Time For Greatness'.

The rest of the cast consist of new and familiar faces to the Media stage. Megan McDevitt, seen in Media's productions of 'Newsies' as Kathryn and 'Elf' as Jovie, will be playing Sister Mary Robert. The club owning gangster, Curtis Jackson, will be played by Andre Dion Wills. Megan Opalinski, who also comes from the 2017 'Sister Act' international tour, will be playing Sister Mary Patrick. Broadway's Suzanne Briar will be playing Sister Mary Lazarus. Monsignor O'Hara will be played by Zoran Kavcic, who was last seen in Media's Julius Caesar. Danny Wilfred will be playing the desk chief, Eddie. Curtis's cronies consist of Ethan Walker as TJ, Rocco Barbera as Joey and Dante Bratelli as Pablo. Meredith Beck, Tina Delano, Essence Williams-Grigsby, Emily Humphreys, Ronnie Keller, Jarret Martin, Morgan Sichler, Sierra Wilson, and Tiara Whaley complete the cast for this blessed musical comedy. The show will be directed and choreographed by Media Theatres associate artistic director Christian Ryan and Ben Kapilow will Music Direct.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story, 'Sister Act' will leave you breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, 'Sister Act' is a reason to REJOICE! 'Sister Act' runs April 20 - June 5. Tickets can be bought online at www.mediatheatre.org or by calling the box office at (610) 891-0100.