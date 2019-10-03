River Beer Garden To Grand Open At Race Street Pier For Ghost Ship Philadelphia

FCM Hospitality, the creators of Philadelphia's Parks on Tap series, is partnering with Delaware River Waterfront Corporation to bring a new beer garden to Race Street Pier during DRWC's Ghost Ship Philadelphia installation. River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier will feature beer selections from exclusive beer partner Mainstay Independent Brewing Company, along with delicious fall-themed food options that include Lost Bread Co.'s famous pretzel shortbread cookies. The festive outdoor space will also feature lighting, comfortable chairs, hammocks and seating for 100+ people. River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier will grand open this Friday, October 4 and remain open through Sunday, November 3, 2019. '

Hours will be Wednesdays to Fridays, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 10:00pm. Ghost Ship Philadelphia is a 3D light and water-based hologragphic "ghost ship" that will make its North American debut as the kick-off to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation's newest initiative. For more about River Beer Garden, visit www.riverbeergarden.com. For more about Ghost Ship Philadelphia, visit www.delawareriverwaterfront.com/events/ghost-ship.

"We're very excited to bring the pop-up beer garden experience to Race Street Pier and partner with Delaware River Waterfront Corporation," says FCM Hospitality Owner Avram Hornik. "The Ghost Ship is a fun and spooky installation that's perfect for the fall season and we're looking forward to pairing our menu and Mainstay beer selection next to that experience."

For Race Street Beer Garden, FCM Hospitality will partner exclusively with Philly's buzzed-about craft brewery Mainstay Independent Brewing Company. Mainstay will offer perfect pairings for the Race Street Pier and Ghost Ship, including their popular Poplar Pils, King Laird, Oktoberfest, Harness Bend, Bowline, Double Bowline and Load Line Stout. The River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier will have Mainstay beers on tap, non-alcoholic beverages and fresh, delicious food options from Chefs Steve Eckerd and Matt Rodin. The fall-inspired menu will include Lost Bread Pretzels, Rotating Sausage Platters, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Vegan Spiced pumpkin sandwich, kid's hot dogs, and Lost Bread Co.'s famous shortbread cookies.

River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier's opening menu will feature:

Snacks:

Lost Bread Co Pretzel $4 (VG)

Pimento Cheese

Frito Pie $9 (GF)

Smokehouse Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Fritos

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip $8 (VG, GF)

Smoked Cauliflower, Cream Cheese, Tortilla Chips

Rotating Sausage Platter $14 (serves 2-3)

Assorted pickles, Mustard, Crusty Bread

Ancient Grain Salad $9 (GF)

Roasted Broccoli, Fall Greens, Goat Cheese, Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sandwiches:

Pastrami style pit beef $12

Hot Pastrami, Shaved Onion, Horseradish Mayo, Seeded Milk Bun

Kid's Hot Dog $5

All beef Hot Dog, Martin's Potato Roll, Kettle Cooked Chips

add chili and cheddar $2

Pulled Pork $11

Slaw, B&B pickles, Seeded Milk Bun

Smoked Turkey Breast $10

Cranberry Mustard, Pickled Apples, Sharp Cheddar, Arugula, Rustic Roll

Vegan Spiced pumpkin sandwich $10 (V)

Spicy Roasted Pumpkin, Mushroom "Bacon", Sweet Peperonata, Arugula, Rustic Roll

Sweets:

Lost Bread Co. Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie $2 (VG)

Lost Bread Pretzel shortbreads $4 (VG)

Drinks:

Mainstay Poplar Pils

Mainstay King Laird

Mainstay Oktoberfest

Mainstay Harness Bend

Mainstay Bowline

Mainstay Double Bowline

Mainstay Load Line Stout

Non-alcoholic beverages and hot beverages will also be available.

Families are invited to eat and drink in a festive outdoor space created just for the beer garden and Ghost Ship experience. Look for lighting, comfortable chairs, and hammocks for 100+ people. River Beer Garden will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. No seating reservations will be taken. Well behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.

Ghost Ship Philadelphia is a 90ft, site-specific "ghost ship" that will appear under the Ben Franklin Bridge. The portside will be visible from Race Street Pier and the bow will be visible from Columbus Boulevard. The on-water project is accompanied by a self-guided audio tour featuring personal and river histories from local historians, artists, community activists, and archaeologists. This month-long installation is the North American premiere of a piece by European artists, Biangle Studio, commissioned and produced by DRWC, and curated by Ryan Strand Greenberg. This pilot installation combines international talent with local and regional experts to bring a new level of artistic programming to the waterfront.

Ghost Ship runs from October 4 to November 3, 2019. Viewing times for this free exhibition will be on Wednesdays through Sundays from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.

River Beer Garden runs from October 4 to November 3, 2019. Hours will be Wednesday to Friday from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00pm to 10:00pm. Times may be adjusted due to weather.

For more information about River Beer Garden, visit www.riverbeergarden.com.

For more information about Ghost Ship Philadelphia, visit https://www.delawareriverwaterfront.com/events/ghost-ship

For more information about Ghost Ship, visit www.ghostshipart.com





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You