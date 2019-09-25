Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of METEOR SHOWER at Walnut Street Theatre?

Meteor Shower recently opened at Walnut Street Theatre! Find out what the critics had to say.

Get ready for the unexpected when Norm and his wife Corky invite another couple to their backyard to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower in the night sky. As the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, cocktails flow, tempers flare, and sparks fly-literally. Steve Martin's surprising new comedy takes an offbeat look at the comic anxiety lurking just beneath the surface of modern marriage. Please note: For mature audiences - with a sense of humor!

Read the reviews below!

Cameron Kelsall, The Philadelphia Inquirer: If other audience members are anything like me, they will also leave with a stiff neck thanks to Roman Tatarowicz's ill-advised tennis court set, which requires the spectators to whiplash their heads back and forth to keep abreast of the action. The astroturfed set, with its brash lighting by Jimmy Lawlor, also fails to suggest the general sense of New Age woo-woo that Martin embeds in the play.

Jillian Ashley Blair Ivey, Broad Street Review: Which isn't to say there's a lot to pay attention to. Sure, the performers are great, but it often felt like that was in spite of the play and the direction, not because of it. What starts out as a very funny (if not particularly artful) script loses steam toward the end, wrapping up so neatly that it feels as if Martin might have gotten bored writing it.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin

