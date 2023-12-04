Review: BALLETX IN BRYN MAWR at Goodhart Hall

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania - It was a big deal for BalletX to venture into the suburbs of Philadelphia, out the Main Line, to Goodhart Hall on the campus of Bryn Mawr College. The premier contemporary ballet company in Philadelphia brought four works with them to give a newer audience a taste of their artistry. They didn't disappoint the packed house when they opened Friday, in building most think looks like a church, but is famed to be a cross between the Ponte del Diavolo in Italy and an old French barn.

The show opened with and featured New York City Ballet principal ballerina Tiler Peck's first work of choreography in "Umoja". It was followed by Matthew Neenan's "Credo" and then a reimagined "I Like You Different" by BalletX's Keelan Whitmore. The 90-minute production closed with Jorma Elo's "Scenes View 2".

Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at BalletX.

While the three-show run on the Main Line closed out 2023 for BalletX, they plan on debuting seven world premiers as they continue their season into 2024. Visit their website to learn more: Click Here