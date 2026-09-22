The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble to Present 10th THE TAPCRACKER at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre
The Philadelphia-based ensemble's tap version features 40+ dancers and will be directed by Artistic Director Tamera Dallam.
The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble will celebrate their 10th annual production of The Tapcracker, a holiday classic, returning for the 2026 season at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. The rhythmic spin on the holiday classic will take place on Saturday, December 12 at 11:00am, 3:00pm, and 7:30pm, and on Sunday, December 13 at 3:00pm. Tickets for the decade-long tradition are $35-$65 and are currently on sale.
The Tapcracker premiered at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre in 2017, but the idea had already been in the works for several years. 'We performed selections in our annual Holiday Concert for two years prior to the full-length premiere,' recalls Managing Director Katie Budris, who has been involved in the ensemble since its inaugural season in 2011. 'Our founder and former Artistic Director, Kat Echevarría Richter, always believed that a tap company could adopt a model similar to ballet's by performing The Nutcracker annually as a staple of their programming. She was right. It's wonderful to see that vision become a beloved tradition for our audience for over 10 years.'
The Lady Hoofers' all-tap version of the holiday favorite has 'taken its rightful place among the Philadelphia holiday traditions on the Avenue of the Arts' (Broad Street Review). With a cast of over 40 dancers from PA, NJ, and DE, The Tapcracker transports audiences to Paris, where an infestation of rats has thrown the city into chaos: toy soldiers guard the Eiffel Tower, mice wreak havoc in the Metro, and Duke Ellington's swinging rendition of the beloved Tchaikovsky score will leave you dancing in your seat.
Leading roles this year will be performed by Apprentice dancers Sarah Taylor of Delanco, NJ as the Tapcracker, and Paige Krissinger of Media, PA as the Mouse Queen; First Company dancer Molly Layden of Coatesville, PA as the Queen of Versailles; and Youth Ensemble dancer Mackenzie Lichtenstein of Jamison, PA as Clara.
At all performances, refreshments, apparel, holiday gifts, and tap-themed stocking stuffers will be available for purchase. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
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