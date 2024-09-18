Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn Names New Members for 2024/2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn acknowledges that there is no one way to be a playwright, artist, or freelancer. This year-long think tank affords emerging playwrights the opportunity to network with other working professionals and pulls back the curtain on the careers of luminaries such as James Ijames, Emmanual Wilson, and Todd London.

This new class will run October 2024 - September 2025 and welcomes emerging playwrights (alphabetically by first name): Aeneas Sagar Hemphill, Agyeiwaa Asante, Ali Keller, Alli Hartley-Kong, Alyssa Velazquez, Ava Tiye Kinsey, Brooke Shilling, Dave Osmundsen, Divinia Shorter, Elenna Stauffer, Emma Y. Lai, Emmy Kuperschmid, Genera Necos, Hal Borden, Jack Ciapciak, Katie Kirk, Leif Larson, Liz Appel, Louis DeVaughn Nelson, M.D. Schaffer, Michael Quinn, Minna Lee, Momo Akashi, Pablo Ceja, Peter Pasco, Regan Moro, Shelli Pentimall Bookler, Sarah Cosgrove Gaumond, and Walter Dodd.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHTS COHORT AT PLAYPENN

The Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn is a year-long professional development program for emerging playwrights and will focus on navigating the industry. This program will be in partnership with the Dramatists Guild. Every month experts in their sector will engage the Cohort on subjects such as entertainment law, building a portfolio, finding representation, having agency in the rehearsal room, managing personal finances, and more. The Cohort will operate on a hybrid model, holding monthly meetings in person and online.

