PlayPenn Announces That Submissions Are Open For Their 2022 Conference

PlayPenn, the nationally recognized New Play Development Conference located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has announced dates for its 2022 Conference, and has begun accepting applications for consideration as of January 15th 2022.



The 2022 Conference will be held in Philadelphia, PA from July 05-24 at The Drake Theatre. This year is different from past years, in that only Philadelphia playwrights can apply. The parameters for this are broad and include writers who were born or/and raised in Philly, were educated there, or who at any time had an address within a thirty-mile radius of the city.



Che'Rae Adams, PlayPenn's new Artistic Director, states that "In order to nurture this kind of work, I want to create an artistic home for many different theatre artists. The importance of cultural space (both literally and figuratively) is essential right now, especially for the marginalized members of our community. It is my commitment to urgently amplify the stories from these communities which reflect the world in which we live."



Another big change this year is that PlayPenn's application process will be altered to pave a way for equity, diversity, and inclusion. PlayPenn values the multiplicity of voices in our community and believes that the collaborative process of storytelling deepens connections and communal understanding, in ways that enrich us all. We therefore must strive to remove all inequitable barriers that prevent people from fully engaging in the process.



Invited playwrights will have the opportunity to work with a director, dramaturg, and Philadelphia-based professional actors. The conference includes public readings that are intended as a part of the process, giving playwrights an opportunity to measure the efficacy of the work accomplished and provide an opportunity to gauge the work ahead.