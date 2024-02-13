Pianist Joey Alexander And A WEEKEND WITH GOLDINGS, BERNSTEIN & STEWART Announced At Chris' Jazz Cafe In March

Pianist Joey Alexander has already received three Grammy nominations and performed at the White House -- all before the age of 20. Since a tender age, Joey has been widely regarded as one of the most highly skilled pianists and thoughtful improvisers in jazz.

On Continuance, his seventh album, the Indonesian-born pianist, composer, and bandleader spotlights his growth as a composer of haunting chamber jazz who leads an ensemble with its own point of view. The young musician returns to the stage at Chris' Jazz Café on March 8 and 9. Set times are 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. General Admission is $45 per person.

On March 15 and 16, guests will be treated to “A Weekend with Goldings, Bernstein & Stewart.” The New York Times has described Larry Goldings (organ), Peter Bernstein (guitar), and Bill Stewart (drums) as "the best organ trio of the last decade." The trio, which has now been together for more than 20 years, has been recognized for charting new ground, with its synergistic playing, yet thoughtful music. They have recorded nine albums and two DVDs together, all of which display their distinctive sound, whether exploring the depths of jazz standards or playing their own original compositions. Of their newest offering, Ramshackle Serenade, (Pirouet), Downbeat said, "The whole album subtly subverts organ-trio cliches, offering not chicken-shack party stomps but instead some hip after-hours atmospherics...4 stars". Set Times are 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. General Admission is $30 per person.

Set Times are 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. General Admission is $30 per person.

Chris' Jazz Cafe is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club.