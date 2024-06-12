Classic Musical MY FAIR LADY At The Shawnee Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse will present My Fair Lady, from June 15th through July 7th, 2024.

Directed and choreographed by Joseph Ambrosia, this comedic, satirical musical features local top talent from The Poconos, including Mackenzie Maula as Eliza Doolittle, Kelly Krieger as Henry Higgins, David Arzberger as Alfred P. Doolittle, Matthew Amori as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Michael A Guerriere as Colonel Pickering, Johanna Gelbs as Mrs. Pearce, Sarah McCarroll as Mrs. Higgins, and Lori Flanagan as Mrs. Eynsford-Hill.

Set in early twentieth century London, My Fair Lady illuminates the unconventional and ultimately endearing relationship that develops between a colloquial, cockney flower seller (Eliza Doolittle) and an entitled English professor and phonetician (Henry Higgins), who is determined to disguise his pupil as an elegant lady in high society, on the whimsy of a bet, only to discover that Eliza has been a lady all the while, and that he is the one who has actually been transformed. The show will feature classical musical theatre singing and dancing, and a cast that is well versed in the different dialects of England.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, this musical rendition showcases many local talent that audiences have come to know and love, including Peter Valcukas, Alex DiDuca, Rocco Martincic, and Jordan Oney as the Quartet. Originally written by Alan Jay Lerner, with music by Frederick Loewe, this hilarious arrangement also features Angelo Revilla III, Luke Swierczek, Riley Henderson, Nikah Tice, Marcia Mattox, Bri Rosa, Megan Fry, Teagan Maltempo, Bill Stockbridge, Anya Cameron, Belly Cameron, Hannah Confalone, and RJ Cooney as the ensemble.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, the creative crew for My Fair Lady features a veteran team, including Midge McClosky as executive director, Joseph Ambrosia as director and choreographer, Sarah McCarroll as assistant director, Todd Dean as music director, Barbara Beltz as costumer, Jessica Krupski as stage manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer. This musical also incorporates an amazing technical team, comprised of Kendall Garrett, Abigail Weidenbaum, Saturn Coyne, and Finn Naughton.

Showtimes, Dates, and Tickets:

2:00pm: June 15th, 16th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th 29th, 30th, July 5th, 6th, and 7th

7:00pm: June 15th, 22nd, 29th, and July 6th

A special sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for the July 6th 2:00 pm show.

Tickets are $32.00 each for adults, $29.00 each for seniors, and $19.00 each for children seventeen and under. For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org.

