JIM HENSON'S LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT North American Tour Launches To 30 Cities This Fall

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21.
For the first time ever, Jim Henson's original masterpiece and musical fantasy film Labyrinth, starring the iconic David Bowie, will transport fans to Goblin City in an exciting fusion of film and live music on stage with "Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert." The 30-city North American tour launches September 24 - Jim Henson's birthday - with stops in Atlanta, Orlando, and New Orleans. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages and more information, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.
Labyrinth's loyal and steadfast cult following has grown for nearly 40 years since the film's theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as the movie is presented on a large HD cinema screen. On stage, a live band will perform in sync with Bowie's original vocals, playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.
"Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert" producer Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more. "I have always been a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones on this film, and bringing it to fans in a live concert screening experience is a dream come true," says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. "Getting to hear Bowie's vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every Labyrinth fan goosebumps."
"It's always incredible when the amazing fans of Jim Henson's Labyrinth come together to watch (and rewatch!) this beloved fantasy adventure," says Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding for The Jim Henson Company. "With 'Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert,' we are welcoming loyal and new fans to the world of the Goblin King, and celebrating the incredible music of David Bowie and Trevor Jones in a whole new way. It is certain to be a 'Magic Dance!'"
Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop, the film features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like "Magic Dance," "Underground" and "As the World Falls Down," along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.
"Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert" tour schedule includes (subject to change):
September 24
Morgantown, WV
Metropolitan Theatre
September 25
Reading, PA
Santander PAC
September 26
Glenside, PA
Keswick Theatre
September 27
York, PA
Pullo Center
September 28
Concord, NH
Capitol Center for the Arts
September 29
Mississauga, ON, Canada
Living Arts Centre
October 1
Rutland, VT
Paramount Theatre
October 2
Medford, MA
Chevalier Theatre
October 3
Patchogue, NY
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
October 5
Munhall, PA
Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
October 7
Cleveland, OH
Agora Theatre
October 8
Louisville, KY
Louisville Palace
October 9
Columbus, OH
KEMBA Live
October 10
Lexington, KY
Lexington Opera House
October 11
Indianapolis, IN
Murat Theatre
October 12
Detroit, MI
Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 13
Milwaukee, WI
Pabst Theater
October 14
Cincinnati, OH
Taft Theatre
October 16
Saint Paul, MN
Fitzgerald Theater
October 17
Waukegan, IL
Genesee Theatre
October 18
Kansas City, MO
Uptown Theater
October 19
Omaha, NE
Holland Center
October 21
Dallas, TX
Majestic Theater
October 22
New Orleans, LA
Orpheum Theater
October 23
Atlanta, GA
The Eastern
October 24
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Theatre
October 25
Orlando, FL
Plaza Live
October 26
Clearwater, FL
Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 27
Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Parker
