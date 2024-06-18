Tony-Award Nominee Josh Young to Mentor Students at Union for Reform Judaism Camp This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-award Nominee Josh Young will serve as the Musical Theater Arts Mentor at URJ 6 Points Creative Arts Academy for Session 1 & 2 this summer (June 25-July 21), with support from the Jonah Maccabee Foundation. Young, a Wallingford, PA native, won the Theatre World Award for Best Debut Performance and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2012 for his role as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar. A respected and renowned artistic educator, Young currently serves as the Coordinator of Musical Theatre at Missouri State University.

“I am honored to return home to Pennsylvania to work with the talented students at 6 Points Creative Arts this summer,” said Young. “As someone who grew up attending Jewish summer camp, I know firsthand how deep an impact these programs can have on campers and the pathways they can open for their futures. I look forward to working closely with all the staff at 6 Points this summer to nurture talent and deliver unforgettable programs and experiences for our campers.”

Young is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Governors School for the Arts and holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre from Syracuse University and a M.Ed. in Higher Education Leadership from Oakland University. After his star turn in Jesus Christ Superstar, he went on to originate the role of John Newton on Broadway in the world premiere of Amazing Grace. Young was awarded the Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his turn as Che in the North American Tour of the Olivier Award-winning revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita. He toured Europe and Asia as Tony for the 50th Anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story and recently performed in Jerusalem as famed Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach in the biographical rock musical Soul Doctor.

“To say our campers are excited to be mentored by a Tony nominee this summer is an understatement,” said Jay Rapoport, Director of URJ 6 Points Creative Arts Academy. “We are thrilled that everyone in our camp community will have the chance to work with a performer and educator who has had such a successful and award-winning experience on Broadway and in regional and international musical theater. We look forward to welcoming Josh to our community this summer and are excited to share his work and programs with our wider camp community.”



Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

