A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD KIDS to be Presented At The Shawnee Playhouse

The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will present A Year With Frog And Toad Kids, from June 21st through July 6th, 2024. Directed by Arwen Cameron and choreographed by Laurel Cameron, this enchanting and amusing children's musical showcases young top talent from The Poconos, including Chase Cameron as Frog, Torin Murphy as Toad, and Averie Cameron, Elizabeth Kesselring, Avigail Grose, Peyton Cook, and Kasper Valentin as Birds. Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, this delightful musical rendition features many other local talent that audiences have come to know and love, including Sebastian Pariso as Snail, Kara John as Turtle, Cara Hefferman as Mouse, and Daniel Stone as Lizard.

Kids! A Year With Frog and Toad is a whimsical children's musical that centers around the endearing friendship between happy-go-lucky, Frog, and his cantankerous buddy, Toad. Join them and the eclectic creatures that they meet along the way, as they hop, skip, jump, and dance together during their hilarious journey through the four seasons, while they learn the true meaning of friendship, comradery, and true benevolence.

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel, with music by Robert Reale, and book and lyrics by William Reale, this musical rendition also features an adorable ensemble cast that audiences will fall in love with, including Jude Maltempo, Blake Porcano, and Sebastian Garry as Squirrels, Esme Smith, Grace Roberts-Pesce, Vanessa Kim, Caroline Cortes, and Maelyn McCormick as Moles, and Liv Purzycki, Lily Warner, Olivia Field, and Abigail Perry as a variety of woodland creatures.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

11:00am: June 22nd, 28th 29th, and July 5th, and 6th

7:00pm: June 21st, 28th, and July 5th

A special sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for the June 28th 11:00am show.

Tickets are $13.00 each, for this fun-for-all ages musical. ______________________________________________________________________

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093. Enjoy the show!

