Photos: Inis Nua Theatre Company Presents the American Premiere of LOVESONG

Inis Nua Theatre Company in Philadelphia will wrap up its 20th Anniversary Season with the American Premiere of Lovesong by Welsh Playwright Abi Morgan, running through June 23, 2024. See photos from the production.

Lovesong is a soaring, intimate love story spanning the marriage of English couple Maggie and Billy, from the grand romantic gestures of their young love to the aching silences 40 years on. When past and present start to collide, Maggie and Billy encounter their younger selves in vivid, living memories. Remembrances lead to meaningful reconnections, reminding us that ultimately, with love, we need to take the leap.

Lovesong was originally developed between playwright Abi Morgan and the physical theatre company Frantic Assembly. This multidisciplinary project has significant technical demands–it’s an intimate play with an ambitious scope, incorporating choreography and movement, special scenic effects, and virtuoso acting from two generations of performers. Choreographer K. O’Rourke, who has trained in the Frantic Assembly method, will lead the ensemble through aspects of their choreographic method. This approach to theatre-making has been described by Frantic Assembly as “essentially, direction through movement and promotes an acute physical awareness that can be implemented in moments of stillness just as it can be in the physically spectacular.”

The project will require the expertise of our region’s most experienced actors–the decades of experience that Mary Martello and Kirk Wendell Brown bring to this production is incredibly valuable, as O’Rourke will work with them and their young counterparts to develop characters shared by two generations of performers.

Lovesong runs from through 23, 2024. New this season–Inis Nua has added a Saturday matinee to meet demand, as well as mask-required, reduced capacity performances on Wednesdays.

Photo Credit Ashley Smith of Wide Eyed Studios

