Photos: Go Inside FORWARD MOTION at Perelman Theater

The New Works series for the Philadelphia Ballet brings Forward Motion to the stage with three new conceptualizations by highly respected choreographers. With expansive lighting design and triumphant music, P.S by Juliano Nunes, ENdure by Hope Boykin and Circumstellars by Andonis Foniadakis command the Perelman Theater stage at the Kimmel Center for a breathtaking 98 minutes the next two weekends.

Photo Credit: Scott Serio