Photos: Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR Artists Visit Philadelphia Museum Of Art And LOVE Park

BAZZAR made its North American premiere under the Big Top on September 27, 2023 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA.

Oct. 05, 2023

Artists from the mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil show BAZZAR paid a visit to Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 4 to explore some of the city’s iconic landmarks. Performers Mélanie Dupuis, Helder Vilela and Sam Nash wowed onlookers as they performed spontaneous stunts on the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s iconic “Rocky Steps” and at LOVE Park. Photos are by Wide Eyed Studios.

See photos below!

BAZZAR made its North American premiere under the Big Top on September 27, 2023 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA. The show features an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle.  Lead by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colors, and meeting place of diverse characters you’d find at a traditional ‘bazaar’, inspired the name of the show. BAZZAR perfectly captures that spirt.

BAZZAR, a colorful homage to Cirque du Soleil legacy, will continue its performances until October 22, 2023 under the Big Top, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA. 

Tickets for BAZZAR are available online at Click Here.

