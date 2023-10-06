Photos: Bizet's CARMEN at The Academy Of Music

Featuring World Premiere Choreography by Artistic Director Angel Corella
Philadelphia -- Fans of the opera Carmen will be delighted by the Philadelphia Ballet's staging of Bizet's classic as a ballet.
Featuring World Premiere Choreography by Artistic Director Angel Corella, the production features staples that make everything the Philly Ballet does enjoyable - an amazing choreographer, stellar dance, fabulous costumes and sets, and a perfectly executed score under the leadership of Music Director and Conductor Beatrice Jona Affron.
The ballet featuring "bulls, bandits and lovers" runs for the next two weeks on the stage at The Academy of Music in Center City. For more information about upcoming shows, click the link below.
Please enjoy Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal of Carmen before opening night.
