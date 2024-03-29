Photos: Allentown Celebrates Arrival Of Cirque Du Soleil's CORTEO

CORTEO will play the PPL Center now through March 31, 2024.
Cirque du Soleil returned to Allentown, PA's PPL Center for the first time since 2019 with a triumphant premiere of CORTEO. See photos from opening night below.
The unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents. Now, it plays the PPL Center now through March 31, 2024.
VIP guests enjoyed a special red carpet with the chance to meet some of the talented artists who bring the world of CORTEO to life. CORTEO, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
Corteo will also return to the region this summer at Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center from May 29 to June 2, 2024.
Tickets for Corteo in Allentown are available at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo
Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO Opening Night
Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO Opening Night
Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO Opening Night
Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO Opening Night
Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO Opening Night
Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO Opening Night
Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO Opening Night
Videos