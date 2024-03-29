Photos: Allentown Celebrates Arrival Of Cirque Du Soleil's CORTEO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cirque du Soleil returned to Allentown, PA's PPL Center for the first time since 2019 with a triumphant premiere of CORTEO. See photos from opening night below.

The unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents. Now, it plays the PPL Center now through March 31, 2024.