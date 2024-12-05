Photos: ANASTASIA At Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bucks County Playhouse has released production photos of its new production of “Anastasia: The Musical,” which opened November 22 and continues on the historic stage through January 5.

Lyda Jade Harlan stars as Anastasia, the role that was originated by Bucks County native Christy Altomare. “Anastasia” features a book by 4-time Tony winner, Terrence McNally, and a lush score by the Tony Award®-winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The Playhouse production features choreography by Al Blackstone and direction by Eric Rosen.

“Anastasia: The Musical” is the final production in the Playhouse’s 2024 Season. A link to an assortment of photos by Joan Marcus can be found above.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the “Ragtime,” this dazzling show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Along with Harlan (“Scouts” Off-Broadway and “Maggie” at Goodspeed) who makes her Bucks County Playhouse debut as Anya, the cast includes Mason Reeves (National Tour of “Disney’s Frozen,” and BCP’s “Guys and Dolls”) as Dmitry, Erik Lochtefeld (Broadway’s “King Kong”) as Vlad, Roe Hartrampf (Broadway’s “Diana” and BCP’s “Noises Off”) as Gleb, Kate Marilley (National Tour of “Beetlejuice”) as Countess Lily, and Christine Toy Johnson (Broadway’s “The Music Man” and National tours of “Come From Away,” “Flower Drum Song”) as Dowager Empress.

The ensemble includes Anna Bermudez (“Broadway Backwards”), Alex Caldwell (National Tour of “Dirty Dancing”), Tracy Dunbar (Pittsburgh Public’s ““Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For”), Gina Gagliano (Surflight’s “Legally Blonde”), Chelsea Cree Groen (National Tour of “Hello, Dolly!”), Michael Allan Haggerty (National Tour of “Disney’s Frozen”), Maya Imani (Fulton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”), L'ogan J'ones (Broadway’s “SpongeBob SquarePants”), Aidan B. Jones, Laura Katherine Kaufman (National Tour of “Cats”), Colby Marie Lewis (National Tour of “Anastasia”), Devon McCleskey (National Tour of “Pretty Woman”), Michael Mottram (Royal Caribbean’s “Hairspray”) and Leeanna Rubin (National Tour of “Annie”).

The creative team includes Jack Magaw (Set Design), Ricky Lurie and Jess Gersz (Co-Costume Design), Wheeler Moon (Lighting Design), Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair/Wig Design), and Evan Zavada (Music Direction). Merrick Williams is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Paul Hardt, CSA.

Tickets to “Anastasia: The Musical” start at $39. Tickets for “Anastasia: The Musical” may be purchased now via the Bucks County Playhouse box office by calling (215) 862-2121, or online at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

