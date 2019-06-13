Photo Flash: Broadway Dreams Presents UNPLUGGED 2019 Summer Intensive Tour

Broadway Dreams kicks off Unplugged, the 2019 Summer Intensive Tour in Atlanta, GA, followed by five U.S. cities, Calgary, Canada and Europa Park in Rust, Germany. In each location, Broadway Dreams will present an incredible roster of top Broadway directors, performers, and industry insiders who will offer highly personalized musical theater training through week-long intensive workshops for students of all ages, skill levels, and socio-economic backgrounds. At week's end, students will perform alongside their Broadway idols in a Broadway style revue open to the public.

"Last year over 60 Broadway Dreams students landed roles on Broadway and national tours, including Hamilton (all companies), Frozen, and SpongeBob SquarePants," said Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Founder and President. "Our organization has proven itself to be one of the most effective ways to jump start a career in musical theater. We have reached more than 12,000 students globally, awarded over $1M in scholarships, and helped pave the way for more than 50 Broadway debuts. If you're serious about your future as a musical theater performer, I encourage you to join us this summer."

The impressive list of Broadway Dreams faculty, to include such Broadway professionals as Nick Adams, Tony Award-winner Lynn Ahrens, Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima, Heidi Blickenstaff, Leandro Coelho, Bill Congdon, Quentin Earl Darrington, Chris Brent Davis, Caryl Fantel, Tony Award nominee Robbie Fairchild, Sara Jean Ford, Ari Groover, Tyler Hanes, Christopher J. Hanke, Emmy Award nominee Van Hansis, Luke Hawkins, Noah Himmelstein, Victor Jackson, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt, Tony Award nominee Dan Knechtges, Megan Larche, Emmy Award nominee Spencer Liff, Michelle Lynch, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure, Scott Anderson Morris, Alex Newell, Bruce Petherick, Ryann Redmond, Noah J. Ricketts, Matthew Lee Robinson, Nicholas Rodriguez, MiMi Scardulla, Matthew Scott, Lynne Shankel, Elizabeth Stanley, Balint Varga, and Amanda Watkins.

The 2019 Unplugged Summer Intensive Tour launched at The Walker School in Atlanta, GA, followed by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA (July 7-13), Theatre Under the Stars in Houston, TX (July 20-26), Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, NC (July 27-August 4), Theatre Calgary in Calgary, Alberta Canada (August 6-12), Mandell Theatre in Philadelphia, PA (August 5-10), and at RWS Entertainment Group in Long Island City, New York (August 13-17).

Unplugged will feature musical selections from such Broadway shows as The Prom, Once on This Island, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Bands Visit, Hercules, Summer, American Idiot, and more, performed by Broadway Dreams students and their Broadway mentors.

Broadway Dreams takes great pride in guiding students through their professional journey as young artists; giving them the tools, support, and industry connections they need to succeed. Over the past several years, over 160 students have landed roles on Broadway and in national touring or regional productions, including Hamilton, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, SpongeBob SquarePants, Head Over Heels, School of Rock, and more. The organization has inspired more than 12,000 students globally and awarded over $1M in financial needs-based scholarships, providing youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills, and ongoing mentorship from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.

For more information on Broadway Dreams, or to register for a program in your city, please visit: BroadwayDreams.org.





