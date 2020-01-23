Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre

Article Pixel Jan. 23, 2020  

The Walnut Street Theatre's Mainstage production of Oscar Wilde's classic comedy A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE opened last night at the Walnut Street Theatre. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard, A Woman of No Importance holds an unfiltered mirror up to the bourgeois life of Victorian England, while extolling the virtues of robust-and refreshing-American values.

See photos below!

A beautiful, wealthy, American woman travels to England seeking to marry a titled aristocrat. The incomparable Oscar Wilde employs this deceptively simple plot to masterfully mock British society-and the Englishness of the English. In this classic comedy of manners, Wilde holds an unfiltered mirror up to the bourgeois life of Victorian England, while extolling the virtues of robust-and refreshing-American values. Cultures clash, long-held secrets are exposed, and A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE has the final word, as the master of biting wit satirizes the roles we play.

Well known for his mastery of wit and satire, Oscar Wilde penned A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE in the height of his career in the 1890s. The play premiered in 1893 at London's Haymarket Theatre. Wilde pulled no punches when criticizing the social constructs of the Victorian era in which he lived. Women held very few rights compared to men during this time, and Wilde tackled the societal double standards that pervaded the late 19th century.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Bill Van Horn and Mary Martello

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Karen Peakes

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Company

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Paul L. Nolan

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Ian Merrill Peakes

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Audrey Ward and Karen Peakes

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Ian Merrill Peakes and Karen Peakes

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Jessica Bedford and Karen Peakes

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Jane Ridley

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Audrey Ward

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Company

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Peter Schmitz

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Ian Merrill Peakes and Alicia Roper

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Ian Merrill Peakes and Brandon Oa??Rourke

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Bill Van Horn, Karen Peakes, and Ian Merrill Peakes

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Alicia Roper and Brandon Oa??Rourke

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Alicia Roper and Brandon Oa??Rourke

Photo Flash: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opened at the Walnut Street Theatre
Alicia Roper and Ian Merrill Peakes



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE TEMPEST to Play at Teatr Narodowy
  • Azrieli Foundation Celebrates Azrieli Music Prize Winners With European Debuts In Warsaw
  • CABARET to Play at Teatr Rozrywki
  • HALKA to Play at Moniuszko Auditorium
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement