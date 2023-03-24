Philly Celebrates Jazz 2023 Comes to Chris' Jazz Cafe

Philly and the whole country is commemorating Jazz Appreciation Month in April which honors the sound, history, culture and the legends of an American music genre. Legendary venue Chris' Jazz Café has earmarked Thursday, April 27th for a special celebration in conjunction with the City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy's Philly Celebrates Jazz 2023 calendar of jazz-inspired events.
"The club is excited to offer free jazz performed by the Tony Miceli Trio during happy hour, which runs from 4 until 7 p.m. that evening," said Chris' Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno. Miceli is an internationally renowned jazz vibraphonist and educator based in Philadelphia. "We'll offer $3 draft beers, $4 house wines and $5 bar snacks and specialty cocktails. In addition, we've partnered with two local jazz historians: Suzanne Cloud PhD and Diane Turner PhD - for a book signing to commemorate the publication of their book, Philadelphia Jazz (Images of America), which was released in the fall."
Cloud is a writer, educator, jazz musician, and director of the Philadelphia Jazz Legacy Project and Turner is an author, historian, and curator of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University. The two collaborated to create this book, which will help support the establishment of a permanent jazz archive as part of the Blockson Collection.
Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information on General Admission tickets, Dinner & Show packages, VIP seating or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232684®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ChrisJazzCafe.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
