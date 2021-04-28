Philadelphia Theater Presents MAKING MICHEAUX Musical Celebrating America's First Major Black Filmmaker

Philadelphia Theatre Company continues its 20-21 Virtual Theatre season presenting Prospect Theater Company's original musical on film, Making Micheaux, directed by PTC Resident Director Jeffrey Page. This 15-minute film is available now through May 16th. Access to the video is free and is available through the PTC website at philatheatreco.org. Audience questions can be answered by calling the company's virtual box office at 215-985-0420.

This 15-minute jazz musical-on-film is inspired by the life of America's first major Black filmmaker, Oscar Micheaux. In 1918 Chicago, Micheaux stands at a turning point in his life: Facing down a world which denies him a place in the narrative, what path will he take? Prospect Theater Company created this as part of the company's VISION Series of original music-theater on film. Making Micheaux has a book and lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr. and music by jazz artist Alphonso Horne. It is directed by Jeffrey Page and stars Aaron Marcellus.

"Making Micheaux is a meditation on the ingenuity and perpetual will of black people to both locate and create a celebrated reflection of self within society," said Page. "Oscar Micheaux and his work represents this idea. With music by Alphonso Horne and a book by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr., I was interested in situating the spirit of Oscar Micheaux in direct conversation with contemporary questions about race politics and the pervasive black story. The gesture is impressionistic and a fantasy-like metaphor of something that I believe to be urgent and necessary."

The film features jazz musicians Endea Owens, Mathis Picard, and TJ Reddick with Alphonso Horne. Director of Photography is Brian Bon; editing by Milton Guanga. The production team includes lighting designer Victoria Davidjohn, sound designer Kevin Heard, project and production manager Josh Cape, production manager Pope Jackson, and Health & Safety Supervisor Zoe Grabinski, M.D.

PTC is also giving audiences a chance to learn more about Making Micheaux with a post-screening discussion hosted by award-winning writer Kirsten Childs with the creative team. It is available at philatheatreco.org.