Philadelphia Playwrights to Take Part in Facebook Live Short Play Festival

Paige Zubel and Eleanor Safer have released the following statement regarding their Facebook Live Short Play Festival:



In these confusing and unsure times, we want to be a part of helping more art exist. Following all of the CDC suggestions, we're going to make some! Join us on Facebook Live every night at 7pm EST for 5 different 10-minute play by local Philly playwrights entirely rehearsed and performed over video chat. Co-Produced by Zubel (Playwright: Houston, TX: Gel Us, In Full Bloom, NYC: Dead Meat, The Pull of the Moon, and Scotland: Under Covers), and Eleanor Safer (Israel: Be'er Sheve Fringe Festival, Philly: A New Kind of Whole, After Last Call...or How To Make A Play In 24 Hours), and directed by Shamus Hunter McCarty (Close Your Legs Honey!, Sex Talk). Playwrights include: Jared Delaney, Alice Hakvaag, Paige Zubel, Rachel Evans, & Robynne Graffam. Starring Kishia Nixon, Harry Watermeier, Jenna Kuerzi, Emmy Parker, Ang Bey, Macy Davis, & doug greene.

This is a free event! We just want to make art and entertain those that wish they could be at the theatre this week. But for those who'd like to donate, we recommend sending money to the Philly Performing Artist Fund organized by Tailor Plunkett-Clements via Venmo (@Patti_Lustoned) or cashapp (#tpcthepard).

We will be streaming a different play to the Facebook event page Going Viral: A Facebook Live Short Play Festival every night at 7pm. We hope you'll join us!

Content Warnings: Some of these pieces depict death and mental illness





