Performers from Cirque Du Soleil's 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE to Visit the Free Library of Philadelphia

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On November 9 at 1:15PM, performers from Cirque du Soleil's iconic holiday show 'Twas the Night Before... will visit the Free Library of Philadelphia for a one-of-a-kind experience that is open to the public. The afternoon will begin with Cirque performers reading the classic Clement-Clarke Moore poem 'A Visit from St. Nicholas,' the inspiration behind the show's spectacular storyline, followed by a festive performance for guests in attendance.

'Twas the Night Before... returns to the City of Brotherly Love this holiday season at The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark from December 17-27, 2026. Free Library card holders will receive an exclusive family discount to the show during the event.

Cirque du Soleil will return to The Met Philadelphia with its celebrated holiday theatrical, 'Twas the Night Before..., inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old, you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this upcoming holiday.

Cirque du Soleil productions captivate millions of theatergoers around the globe each year, and 'Twas the Night Before... marks the company's first holiday show. In a festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before... features the incredible acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for - from a mesmerizing aerial straps duo and daring hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and high-energy dancing, performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show also features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 06 Hrs 56 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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