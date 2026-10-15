Performers from Cirque Du Soleil's 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE to Visit the Free Library of Philadelphia
Cirque performers will read the classic poem 'A Visit from St. Nicholas' before delivering acrobatics featuring 26 artists from around the world.
On November 9 at 1:15PM, performers from Cirque du Soleil's iconic holiday show 'Twas the Night Before... will visit the Free Library of Philadelphia for a one-of-a-kind experience that is open to the public. The afternoon will begin with Cirque performers reading the classic Clement-Clarke Moore poem 'A Visit from St. Nicholas,' the inspiration behind the show's spectacular storyline, followed by a festive performance for guests in attendance.
'Twas the Night Before... returns to the City of Brotherly Love this holiday season at The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark from December 17-27, 2026. Free Library card holders will receive an exclusive family discount to the show during the event.
Cirque du Soleil will return to The Met Philadelphia with its celebrated holiday theatrical, 'Twas the Night Before..., inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old, you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this upcoming holiday.
Cirque du Soleil productions captivate millions of theatergoers around the globe each year, and 'Twas the Night Before... marks the company's first holiday show. In a festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before... features the incredible acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for - from a mesmerizing aerial straps duo and daring hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and high-energy dancing, performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show also features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.
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