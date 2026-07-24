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Tickets Now On Sale For 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... By Cirque Du Soleil In Philadelphia

The holiday show features a cast of 26 artists performing aerial straps, hoop diving, and hair suspension.

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Tickets Now On Sale For 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... By Cirque Du Soleil In Philadelphia

Cirque du Soleil will return to The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark with its celebrated holiday theatrical, 'Twas the Night Before..., inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old, you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this upcoming holiday.

Cirque du Soleil productions captivate millions of theatergoers around the globe each year, and 'Twas the Night Before... marks the company's first holiday show. Inspired by the classic poem 'A Visit from Saint Nicholas' by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. In a festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before... features the incredible acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for - from a mesmerizing aerial straps duo and daring hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and high-energy dancing, performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show also features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

'Twas the Night Before... is the perfect introduction for the next generation of theatergoers to the incredible world of Cirque du Soleil. This dazzling production, inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of all audiences this year.

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