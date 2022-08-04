Peppermint and Jujubee Announce Joint Tour Dates

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations has announced she has teamed with RuPaul Drag Race favorite Jujubee to hit the road this November for a North American tour. The "Letters Live/Good Juju" tour presented by Obsessed will hit such major cities as Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and New York. All dates are on sale here.

The "Letters Live/Good Juju" tour will feature the 2 divas performing with a live band (no lip syncing for their lives on this stage). The tour is in support of Peppermint's latest R&B project "Letters To My Lovers" which includes her latest release, Moment of Weakness.

Fans will get an intimate experience with a full show from each artist and maybe even some surprise moments together. Peppermint's rhythm & blues set will take you not only on a journey of music with song selections from Letters To My Lovers Volumes 1 (nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Best Songwriter) & 2 and a few unreleased nuggets from the forthcoming Volume 3, but also some humorous and very personal stories included in the live show.

Jujubee's set will highlight songs from both good juju EPs combined with her signature storytelling sharing memories of her time on RuPaul's Drag Race, Queen Of the Universe and her new Wonders produced podcast 'Queen Of Hearts.

"I'm so proud of this music. I'm happy that I was able to create something that comes directly from the heart and speaks to our community and the issues that affect us, transgender people deserve to experience love and have our story's told publicly. I work hard to create music that would have made the ten-year-old me proud. I'm so excited to get on the road and meet all of my supporters and tell the stories Behind The Music! This tour is going to be unlike anything I've ever done before!" Love, Peppermint.

While Jujubee said, "Excitement doesn't even begin to express what I feel about this tour with Peppermint! I can't wait for everyone to experience a different facet of our shine. It will be the first time I get to perform my original music with a live band - this live concert tour is going to be pure magic!"

Letters Live/Good Juju Tour Dates

November 2 @ Chop Suey - Seattle, WA

November 3 @ Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

November 5 @ The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

November 7 @ Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

November 20 @ City Winery - Atlanta, GA

November 23 @Evanston SPACE - Chicago, IL

November 27 @ Ardmore Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

November 28 @ Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

November 29 @ City Winery - Loft - New York, NY

Additionally, Peppermint most recently co-hosted the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in New York and was also nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ "Legendary" series. You can also catch her on the big screen in this summer's hit rom-com movie, "Fire Island" alongside Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster & Margaret Cho airing on Hulu.

A longtime key figure in queer nightlife, actress & singer Peppermint regularly performs to sold-out crowds around the world. She has released six albums; Hardcore Glamour, Servin' It Up, Sugar & Spiked,Black Pepper , A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers and Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers available on all streaming platforms.

Recent projects include; co-starring in OUTtv's "Call Me Mother" drag competition series, co-hosting Amazon Prime talk show "Translation", guest starring in Amazon's "Harlem", hosting (San Francisco) and presenting (Los Angeles) at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards, hosting/moderating Black Queer Town Hall with co-creator Bob The Drag Queen, guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's Emmy award winning series "Pose", a recurring role on the CBS series "God Friended Me" and a guest role on the Fox scripted drama "Deputy."