People's Light presents Hold These Truths, a solo play inspired by the true story of Gordon Hirabayashi. As a young University of Washington student and practicing Quaker, Gordon struggles to reconcile his love for the U.S. Constitution with the government's orders to incarcerate people of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. His work ultimately leads to the famous 1943 Supreme Court case Hirabayashi v. United States. Tickets start at $35, including fees. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

This February marks 78 years since President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 authorizing the mass incarceration of more than 100,000 people of Japanese descent. While many vehemently protested the order, Hirabayashi's resistance was one of only three cases taken to the Supreme Court, establishing his place in American civil rights history. After a career in academics with multiple degrees in sociology, Dr. Hirabayashi spent his retirement years active on behalf of human rights. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2012.

"I've wanted to bring Hold These Truths to People's Light for almost a decade," says Producing Director Zak Berkman. "My former company, Epic Theatre Ensemble, developed and produced the Off-Broadway premiere of Jeanne Sakata's play, which has now toured all over the United States. It's thrilling to bring together this new team of artists to tell Gordon's story at a time when his Quaker principles and enduring faith in our Constitution's true values are more relevant than ever."

Hold These Truths first premiered in 2007 at East West Players, the nation's premier Asian American theatre, under the title Dawn's Light: The Journey of Gordon Hirabayashi. Since then, Hold These Truths has been produced over twenty times throughout the United States and Canada. It's been hailed as "gripping" (The New York Times), "surprisingly humorous and openhearted" (The Seattle Times), "mesmerizing and multidimensional" (Triangle Arts and Entertainment), and "a rallying cry for our times" (San Francisco Chronicle). People's Light presented a one-night-only staged reading of the play as part of their 2014 Community Matters series.

Steven Eng makes his People's Light debut as Gordon Hirabayashi (and 37 other characters!) Director Desdemona Chiang also makes her People's Light debut, joined by three designers new to People's Light - Se Hyun Oh as set designer, Dawn Chiang on lighting, and Hidenori Nakajo as sound designer. Frequent guest artist Katie Yamaguchi serves as costume designer and Resident Dramaturg Gina Pisasale is production dramaturg for Hold These Truths. Matthew Luppino stage manages.

Hold These Truths previews Wednesday, March 18; Thursday, March 19; and Friday, March 20 at 7:30pm. The play opens on Saturday, March 21 at 8pm and runs through Sunday, April 19. Standard tickets start at $45, including fees. $35 preview tickets are available March 18 - 20. For tickets, call the Box Office at 610.644.3500 or visit peopleslight.org.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase group tickets, call Group Sales Associate Kelly Benedict at 610.647.1900 ext. 111 or email benedict@peopleslight.org.

Hold These Truths is recommended for ages 10+ due to mature themes.





