People's Light Announces World Premiere of Music-Filled Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Callous Scrooge, shackled Marley, and the haunting spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future spring vividly to life in People's Light Producing Director Zak Berkman's world premiere adaptation of Dickens' yuletide ghost story.

Featuring a vibrant mix of original songs and newly arranged nineteenth-century English carols, this music infused A Christmas Carol captures the magic, joy, and generosity of the beloved classic in a whole new light.

Helmed by director David Bradley, the multi-talented, multi-generational cast features local favorites such as Ian Merrill Peakes as Ebenezer Scrooge (through December 23), Charlie DelMarcelle, Liz Filios, and Maboud Ebrahimzadeh, along with Broadway's Zonya Love (The Color Purple), Pearl Rhein (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), and Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon), to name a few. And 7th grader Olivia Gregorio makes her professional acting debut as Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol runs November 20 - January 2 on the Leonard C. Haas Stage. Single tickets are $45. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

When first published, the full title of Dickens' novella read A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas. Playwright and Composer Zak Berkman subtitles his adaptation A Ghost Story of Grief & Generosity, a nod to the original, yet illustrative of his fresh take on the holiday classic. At the top of the play, audiences are greeted by a "Kind Chorus" of traveling spirits, preparing to perform Scrooge's story of greed, grief, and redemption for today's audiences. "Like the ghosts who visit Scrooge, our production is a dialogue between the past, present, and future," says Berkman. "Developed throughout 2020 and 2021, this is a Christmas Carol for now-the themes of loss, generosity, and the collective good resonate more than ever in our COVID-altered world. I'm hopeful that newcomers and die-hard fans alike will delight in the Dickensian elements so many of us know and love, but also experience something new and surprising."

The world premiere adaptation is further set apart by its blend of original songs and newly arranged traditional carols, performed by the "Kind Chorus" and three onstage musicians. Sourced primarily from nineteenth-century England, the compositions and arrangements are inspired by this era of folk music but layered with more contemporary sensibilities. Berkman, who received a Barrymore Award for Best Original Music for 2018's Such Things as Vampires composes the music in collaboration with Music Supervisor and Arranger Mitch Chakour-a "musician's musician" who has toured with the likes of B.B. King, James Brown, Bonnie Raitt, and Joe Cocker. Justin Yoder serves as Associate Music Director and Conductor, and Broadway's Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown) choreographs the production. People's Light holiday veterans should take note that this season's offering is not a musical panto (a longtime tradition at the Theatre), but it is music-filled, interactive fun for every age-whether you believe in spirits or not. Get a sneak peek at the original music at peopleslight.org.

"After almost two years of dark stages, we wanted to come back in a big way," says People's Light Executive Artistic Director Abigail Adams. "With beautiful music and lively dancing, imaginative staging, and a remarkable cast of about twenty people-from our own backyard to Broadway-this ambitious, world premiere production reminds us why we go to the theatre."

While many of us are thrilled to return to live theatre, People's Light strives to reach audiences wherever they are, including at home. A filmed version of A Christmas Carol is available to stream for $25 from December 24 through January 6. People's Light automatically provides free access to the film for everyone who purchases tickets to the live production.

A Christmas Carol features People's Light company members Nadira Beard (Our Town, Project Dawn) as Baltic/Kind Chorus, David Ingram (America 2am, Moon Over Buffalo) as Ebenezer Scrooge starting December 24, Susan McKey (A Christmas Carol in Concert, 16 pantos) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Kind Chorus, Tom Teti (A Christmas Carol in Concert, Little Red Robin Hood) as Mr. Fezziwig/Kind Chorus, and Greg Wood (How to Write a New Book for the Bible) as the Scrooge and Marley Understudy. Returning guest artists include Eliot Berkman-Lamm (A Christmas Carol in Concert) as Peter/Kind Chorus , Benjamin Brown (Sweat, Our Town) as Marley/Kind Chorus, Charlie DelMarcelle (A Christmas Carol in Concert, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane) as the Kind Chorus Leader, Maboud Ebrahimzadeh (Shakespeare in Love) as Bob/Kind Chorus, Liz Filios (The Matchmaker, Cinderella) as Emily/Kind Chorus, Christian Giancaterino (Cinderella) as Boy Scrooge/Kind Chorus, Lily Lexer (A Christmas Carol in Concert, Our Town) as Fan/Kind Chorus, Zonya Love (Spiritual Uprising, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Chris Monaco (Arthur and the Tale of the Red Dragon) as Swing, Ian Merrill Peakes (A Christmas Carol in Concert, Ghosts) as Ebenezer Scrooge through December 23, and Pearl Rhein (Such Things as Vampires) as the Ghost of Christmas Past/Kind Chorus Leader. Making their People's Light debuts are Olivia Gregorio as Tiny Tim/Kind Chorus, Dorcas Leung as Belle/Kind Chorus, Jessica Money as Swing, Nathan M. Ramsey as Fred/Kind Chorus, and Asel Swango as Martha/Kind Chorus.

David Bradley (The Diary of Anne Frank, Cinderella) directs. Mitch Chakour (A Christmas Carol in Concert) serves as Music Supervisor and Arranger, aided by Associate Music Director & Cello/Conductor Justin Yoder (A Christmas Carol in Concert, Shakespeare in Love). Returning designers include Scenic Designer Paige Hathaway (Shakespeare in Love), Costume Designer Marla Jurglanis (The Children, The Matchmaker), Lighting Designer Dawn Chiang (Hold These Truths), and Sound Designer Brent Hoyer (A Christmas Carol in Concert, Little Red Robin Hood). Choreographer & Movement Director Katie Rose McLaughlin makes her People's Light debut. Resident Stage Manager Kate McSorley Fossner stage manages, assisted by Abigail Richard. Newcomer Saladin White II serves as COVID Compliance Officer.