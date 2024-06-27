People's Light Announces 50th Anniversary Season Productions, With Special Programming & Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Malvern-based theatre company People's Light (39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355) invites audiences across the region to celebrate and experience its upcoming 50th anniversary season.

“We are thrilled to celebrate five decades of People's Light with a season that embraces our rich history as we reach new creative heights,” said Zak Berkman, Producing Artistic Director at People's Light. “A great party involves a vibrant, joyful community coming together to connect and feel our hearts expand. Our 50th will be that kind of party, with lots of music, laughter, and stories that illuminate the distinctive hopes and dreams of human life.”

During the 2024-25 season, People's Light patrons will go on a journey through Appalachia with crowd-favorite David M. Lutken in The Porch on Windy Hill a new play with old music, experience a reinvention of J.M. Barrie's ageless hero in Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, and watch Company Artists, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, bring Lorraine Hansberry's boundary-breaking drama to life in A Raisin in the Sun. The new season also includes Noah Haidle's poignant and humorous play, Birthday Candles, fresh off its Broadway run, and the botanical rock musical masterpiece Little Shop of Horrors, with more expected to be announced throughout the year. Patrons can secure their seats to the 2024-25 season at People's Light by purchasing a subscription here. Single tickets to the theatre's upcoming productions go on sale on August 6.

Learn more about the upcoming 50th Anniversary season at People's Light below. Actors, prices, productions, and performance dates are subject to change.

2024-25 Productions at People's Light

The Porch on Windy Hill a new play with old music by Sherry Stregack Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse & David M. Lutken | September 18 - October 13, 2024

Directed by Sherry Stregack Lutken, presented on the Steinbright Stage

Mira, a biracial Korean American violinist, and her boyfriend Beckett reconnect with her estranged grandfather, delving into the joys and pains of the past in the mountains of North Carolina. Together, they discover the ability to bridge divides and heal wounds through the power of music. Set against a backdrop of authentic “old-time” and Bluegrass melodies, this heartwarming tale combines endearing characters and traditional instruments in a harmonious exploration of heritage and human connection.

Peter Panto: A Musical Panto – Book by Jennifer Childs, Music, Lyrics and Arrangements by Alex Bechtel | November 20, 2024 - January 5, 2025

Directed by Bill Fennelly, presented on the Leonard C. Haas Stage

Ready for an adventure? The creative team behind Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto invites you to explore the whimsical world of Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook! People's Light continues its winter holiday tradition with a cast of lost boys, pirates, fairies, and a trio of card-playing dogs. Meanwhile, a TikTok-famous croc is on the loose, hunting down dance moves, followers, and Captain Hook's right hand. Cheer the heroes, boo the villains, shout, play, clap, and sing while eating all the Swedish Fish you can catch. Join Wendy, Michael, and John in this “Darling” trip to Neverland for ages 5-105.

A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry | February 19 - March 30, 2025

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, presented on the Leonard C. Haas Stage

Company Artists Melanye Finister (Lettie, Skeleton Crew) and Eric Robinson, Jr. (Bonez, Mud Row) lead a stellar ensemble in this classic, award-winning drama. Simultaneously intimate and mythic in scope, Lorraine Hansberry's pivotal drama “changed American theatre forever” (The New York Times). Three generations of the Younger family share a cramped apartment on the segregated South Side of 1950s Chicago. The late Mr. Younger's life insurance policy could mean a fresh start, but disputes surrounding how to spend the money reveal deep generational divides.

Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle | April 4 – May 1, 2025

Directed by Abigail Adams, presented on the Steinbright Stage

Unwrap this “true gift” of a play (Variety), and journey through 80+ years of Ernestine Ashworth's life: from her 17th to her 101st birthdays, marked by her mother's golden butter cake and a kaleidoscope of experiences. With each passing year, Ernestine grapples with the insignificance of her existence while cherishing the ordinary and extraordinary moments that shape her. This poignant and humorous exploration of life's highlights and heartbreaks offers a moving tribute to the resilience and complexity of the human spirit.

Little Shop of Horrors – Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken | June 25 - August 3, 2025

Directed by Molly Rosa Houlahan, presented on the Leonard C. Haas Stage

From the minds behind Disney's The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast comes this witty and macabre musical masterpiece. Follow an unfortunate florist who unwittingly cultivates a singing botanical menace. Featuring iconic melodies like "Skid Row (Downtown)" and "Suddenly, Seymour," Little Shop serves up a delightful sci-fi musical sensation that has consumed hearts and minds for 40 years. Complete with an award-winning, mouth-watering musical score, this tongue-in-cheek comedy is a whimsical warning to be careful what you wish for.

2024-25 Special Events & Engagements

As a cultural and civic center with theatre at its core, People's Light hosts special events and engagements for its diverse community to discover and celebrate our shared humanity. To commemorate its momentous milestone, the theatre has announced a new series, The High Five-O, which comprises five curated benefit events spotlighting the cornerstones of People's Light to celebrate its distinguished work. Each High Five-O offers a special evening of light bites and refreshments followed by performances featuring the theatre's community of artists.

Back by popular demand, Flight Nights return to The Farmhouse, located steps away from the Leonard C. Haas Stage. Enjoy a series of theatrical provocations thoughtfully paired with a predetermined drink flight, emphasizing the undertones and notes of a trio of 5- to 10-minute plays. The unique tasting experience has doubled its capacity to host up to 100 guests, with five dates available throughout the 2024-25 season beginning in October.

Ticket Information

Subscriptions for the 50th anniversary season at People's Light are on sale now for $188 and include The Porch on Windy Hill, A Raisin in the Sun, Birthday Candles, and Little Shop of Horrors. Patrons can add tickets to Peter Panto: A Musical Panto starting at $30 per ticket. Subscriptions offer audiences exclusive benefits, flexibility, and savings of up to 25% compared to individual tickets. To purchase subscriptions, visit peopleslight.org or call the box office at 610-644-3500.

Patrons can purchase select dates of The Porch on Windy Hill starting June 25 and Peter Panto: A Musical Panto beginning July 16. All single tickets go on sale on August 6. Special rates and discounts are available for every production. Learn more about available ticket discounts here. For more information, call the People's Light Box Office at 610-644-3500 or email tickets@peopleslight.org.

Accessibility

People's Light offers Relaxed Performances for each production, which provide a judgment-free environment that invites individuals with autism, ADHD, dementia, and other sensory sensitivities to enjoy theatre in a relaxed, “shush-free” zone — a great option for parents with young children too. Audiences can also attend performances that feature American Sign Language interpretation provided by Hands UP Productions. Audio description, provided by Nicole Sardella, is available upon request for select performances. For more information, contact the box office at 610-644-3500.

People's Light presents productions with Open Captioning, where dialogue appears on an LED screen placed near the stage to benefit patrons with hearing impairments, as well as English language learners. The theatre also provides Smart Caption Glasses, which offer immersive, real-time captioning for live performances. These revolutionary glasses display a synchronized transcript of the play directly on the lenses and are customizable for your comfort. Ticket buyers can add Smart Caption Glasses reservations to their cart for free when purchasing theatre tickets for select dates or contact the box office to reserve a pair separately. Service animals are welcome at all performances at People's Light. The Theatre offers a designated relief area and water bowl for their comfort.

People's Light offers a range of Audio and Visual Aids freely available to patrons, including audio headsets, T-Coil “induction” loops, large sensory supports like fidgets, noise-canceling headphones, and more. These supports are available on a first-come, first-served basis, no reservations required. Please pick them up from the House Manager in the theatre lobbies. Learn more about accessibility at People's Light here.

Comments