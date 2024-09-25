Penn Live Arts Opens Season With PILOBOLUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penn Live Arts will open its 20/25 season September 27 (8 PM) and 28 (2 PM and 8 PM) at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with the gravity-defying choreography of Pilobolus. PLA enjoys a reputation as one of the foremost American presenters of contemporary dance, and its relationship with Pilobolus stretches back 40 years. For its season-opening performance, the venerable company brings its current presentation re:CREATION, a dynamic collection of dance pieces - daring experiments and groundbreaking new collaborations - which stand alongside classics that have altered the landscape of dance and theatre. For tickets and information, visit PennLiveArts.org.

Long known for its tradition of bringing a diverse and exceptional array of global artists to Philadelphia, PLA's new season features nine artists from Korea, England, Belgium, France, Italy and Canada who will appear in the city for the very first time, adding to performers from Spain, India, South Africa, and the U.S. showcasing the world's vibrant diversity and interconnectivity. Curated by Executive and Artistic Director Christopher A. Gruits, the new season promises to push beyond barriers with performances that transcend geographic and cultural boundaries and enrich audiences' understanding of the world around us through the universal language of the arts.

“In a world that can sometimes seem fractured, the power of a shared artistic experience can inspire a sense of community and understanding,” said Christopher A. Gruits, Penn Live Arts Executive and Artistic Director. “Our 24/25 season aims to do just that, by pushing the boundaries of performance and inviting audiences to interact with our artists and the themes shared onstage in meaningful and thought-provoking ways. We hope our patrons will be moved by new perspectives and come away from our performances inspired.”

Highlights of the season include Joshua Redman, returning to Philadelphia for the first time in over 10 years with jazz vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa; Complexions Contemporary Ballet, performing the world premiere of This Time, With Feeling; circus company FLIP Fabrique, performing an electric local premiere; a cappella ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock, celebrating its 50th anniversary; tabla superstar Zakir Hussain with santoor player Rahul Sharma; vocal group The Gesualdo Six (Philadelphia debut); Abdullah Ibrahim Trio; singer/songwriter Ben Folds (PLA debut); Limón Dance Company, performing one of the most significant works from the 1950s; folk duo Gillian Welch & David Rawlings; jazz artist Bria Skonberg (PLA debut) in a holiday program; the world's only contemporary ice-skating company, Le Patin Libre (Philadelphia debut); Agora de la danse in the Philadelphia premiere of Koros – VR Experience; Benjamin Bagby and early music group Sequentia; blues singer Shemekia Copeland (PLA debut); dance company RUBBERBAND, performing a full-length local premiere; jazz guitarist Rafiq Bhatia with pianist Chris Pattishall (PLA debut); baroque ensemble Ricercar Consort (Philadelphia debut) and soprano Céline Scheen; blues guitarist and singer Jontavious Willis (PLA debut); world music superstar Angélique Kidjo; Kronos Quartet; renowned circus collective The 7 Fingers (PLA debut, local premiere); Jordi Savall and early music ensemble Hespèrion XXI; singer-songwriter Patty Griffin (PLA debut); France's prestigious Malandain Ballet Biarritz (Philadelphia debut); urban circus 360 ALLSTARS (Philadelphia debut) as part of the Philadelphia Children's Festival; saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin; and Parsons Dance.

Adding depth to the performances is Penn Live Arts' series Beyond the Stage, inviting audiences to find deeper meaning and make connections through small-group discussions, workshops, and thought-provoking conversations with the artists, Penn faculty, and area experts. These special opportunities accompany performances by: Bharata Natyam dancer Mythili Prakash (PLA debut), who presents a Philadelphia premiere; Gayageum player Seo Jungmin in her Philadelphia debut; bassist and singer-songwriter Mali Obomsawin in their Philadelphia debut; Minty Fresh Circus, a world premiere PLA co-commissioned work; Negro Ensemble Company, returning to the Penn Live Arts stage with Day of Absence; Giuliana Musso in the U.S. premiere of her theatrical work, DENTRO; and the world premiere of dance company Rennie Harris Puremovement's American Street Dancer (PLA Artist-in-Residence).

Comments