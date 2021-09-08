Pandemic Drama ADJUST THE PROCEDURE to be Presented by JCS Theater Company and Spin Cycle

JCS Theater Company and Spin Cycle will present ADJUST THE PROCEDURE, a new play by Jake Shore (The Devil Is On The Loose With An Axe In Marshalltown, Holy Moly, and Down The Mountain And Across The Stream) conceived during the pandemic and created with Zoom theater in mind. The fully realized production will be available to stream at home September 9 - October 2 as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Tickets are $10, available at www.FringeArts.com. (https://fringearts.com/event/adjust-the-procedure/)

It's early Fall 2020. In addition to tracking rising cases of COVID on campus, the administrators of a prestigious university face immigration problems, suicide threats, and professors losing their minds. But in the midst of all the madness, it's the internal bureaucratic battles that threaten the school's preservation. Over the course of two conflict-ridden Zoom meetings, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE gives audiences a rare peek into the business of higher education at a moment of multiple reckonings.

Written and directed by Jake Shore, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE stars Ed Altman, Adam Files, Meagan Moses, and Nicholas Miles Newton.

Jake Shore is an award-winning playwright whose play entitled Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Marshalltown was selected as one of Playbill's "13 Shows Not to Miss Off-Broadway." His drama Down the Mountain and Across the Stream won the Overall Excellence in Playwriting Award at the 2013 New York International Fringe Festival. Shore's short stories have been published or are forthcoming in Denver Quarterly, Hobart, Litro, New Contrast, J Journal, Ginosko Literary Journal, Eunoia Review, Soft Cartel, New American Legends, The Pitkin Review and others. He is currently the Director of the Academic Advisement Center at St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, where he also teaches. He earned his MFA in Creative Writing at Goddard College.

Ed Altman (Frank, Executive Dean): Ed was last seen as Roy Maub in Knowledge Workings Theatre's productions of "Keeping Right", and as the Narrator in their production of "Grudges." Other recent appearances include Larry In "The Statement" with TNC; Nick in "Time to Leave" at NY Theatre Festival; Beatles producer George Martin in "Nowhere Man," and Cornelius Vanderbilt in "Victoria Woodhull", both at Theatre for the New City. Recent film work includes "Biff & Me" (now making the festival circuit), "The Dog Walker", Thumbwrestler II (The Second Thumbing)", and "This Is Going to Happen" currently in production. Ed was a member of the comedy group "Prom Night" with whom he wrote and performed at the Westbank Café back in the days of Lewis Black and Rusty McGee and other NYC spots. He is also a voiceover artist for commercial and corporate work, and has voiced several audio books.

Adam Files (Kyle, Director of Academic Development): Adam is annoyed at the consistently high quality of Shore's writing. So annoyed that this will be his third production working for the prolific writer. Having worked previously on The Devil Is On the Loose With an Axe in Marshalltown, and Sick City Blues. Adam is a member of the aptly named 'Dysfunctional Theatre Company', and the ongoing 'It's Getting Tired Mildred' troupe. You can see him on the small screen in the series 'Evil Lives Here', and in an upcoming episode of 'The Food that Built America'.

Nicholas Miles Newton (Ben, Assistant Dean of Student Achievement): 2020 was a crazy year but I focused on myself and made a concerted effort to be present in the moment. I managed to shoot two short films before lockdown. "It Takes A Village", a short film about a family healing after a miscarriage. "She Had To Ask", a short film questioning whether women can ask men to get married. I'm proud of my journey as an artist and look forward to the journey ahead.

Meagan Moses (Aimee, Director of Enrollment Management): Meagan is an Oklahoma transplant living and working in New York City. She's a graduate of New Actors Workshop, a two-year acting conservatory in NYC where she studied acting under the guidance of Mike Nichols, George Morrison and Paul Sills, as well as Kristen Linklater voice training and Viola Spolin improvisation technique. She has performed off-off Broadway and in independent films, and has received acting awards from film and theatre festivals. She can be heard narrating the occasional audiobook, as well as singing where appropriate. When she's not acting she's hiking, jogging, picnicking and loving dogs.