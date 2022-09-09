Northern Liberties Night Market to Return with Dozens of Food Trucks, Vendors and Music
Look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises.
"We are thrilled to bring these new open-air food festivals to our neighborhood in Northern Liberties," said President of 2nd Street Festival Corp. Owen Kamihira (also of El Camino Real). "For some time, the 2nd St Festival had been brainstorming ways to expand from just an annual festival into a year-round series of events. When the Food Trust announced the end of their popular Night Market series, 2nd St Festival saw this as the perfect opportunity to carry the torch of a tradition many Philadelphians hold near and dear to their hearts. That event was always designed to help set-up neighborhoods for success as the event continued to pop-up around the city, with the Mt. Airy Street Fare as a great example of the Food Trust's work in that area. We originally intended to launch something new in spring of 2020, but COVID had other plans. After two years on hiatus, 2nd St Festival is bursting at the seams to bring people back to Northern Liberties for fun and festivities. We had a great return with tens of thousands of people this summer - and we are back with Night Market in fall. See you on N. 2nd Street this September!"
Oron Daskal of North Bowl said, "When we started the 2nd Street Festival, we just wanted to celebrate our neighborhood and have fun doing it. It's amazing how much interest it draws now and how much life it brings to 2nd Street."
FOOD
Halal Afghani rice bowls and wraps
Vietnamese and Asian fusion street food
Gourmet sandwiches where bacon is the star of the show
Classic American fare and comfort food
Maine lobster entrees
Savory fried balls
Mini donuts and donut-fried Oreos
Hand-dipped ice cream cones, cups, milkshakes, and sundaes
Caribbean inspired flexitarian menu with Plant based desserts and ice cream
Craft jerky meats and assorted trail mixes
Cuban and Puerto Rican cuisine
Laughing Crab Catering
28 time award-winning crabcakes and Chesapeake Bay seafood
Hot sweet roasted corn on the cob with selection of fixin's
Fun shareable eats centered around cheese
Classic soft serve ice cream cones and sweet treats
Delicious pound cakes, homemade cookies and deep dish pies
DRINK
* Bourbon and Branch - cocktails
* Cantina Dos Segundos - Margs and cocktails
* El Camino - Margaritas, frozen or on the rocks in a variety of flavors, plus Vice Night Punch (vodka, lemon, jalapeno hibiscus syrup, watermelon) and Mexi Mai Tais (Bacardi rum, Cazadores Blanco, Blue Curacao, orgeat, pineapple, lime)
* Joe & Kay's Produce - Fall sips
* Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria - beer and wine
* Standard Tap - cocktails
* Urban Village - Selection of ice-cold Northern Liberties made beers
MAKERS & MERCHANTS
For some vendors, this is their first major time back on the road and at this type of festival since the pandemic. The event will support our region's thriving food truck and mobile food vendor economy that was devastating to the industry, all while showcasing the red-hot food neighborhood of Northern Liberties. In the next one to two years, this is the fastest growing neighborhood in the entire city by the numbers, with up to 23,000 people set to move into apartments and new projects about to open or that are well-underway for construction. The population boom has also brought a restaurant boom. The three neighborhood pioneers behind the festival are thrilled and wanted to keep up the energy when their larger festival was on pause.
Entertainment will include multiple DJs throughout the festival with performances from Snack Time Philly in the North Bowl parking lot. The Funk 'n Bowl after party at North Bowl will feature Benzel Cowan on drums from Parliament/Funkadelic, Eli Winderman on Organ from Dopapod/Octave Cat, Dai Miyazaki on Guitar from Ludacris, Jonathan Colman on Bass from Muscle Tough and Ian Gray on Trombone from Ocean Avenue Stompers.
This Night Market series is not affiliated with the Food Trust and is an independent production of 2nd St Festival. The Night Market series was and has always been a series of pop-up food festivals designed to bring attention and awareness to different parts of the city, with the hopes of leaving neighborhoods with a sustainable event after it moves on. This new event was designed with that idea in mind to bolster a new and regular series of events - especially when the classic Night Market events are on pause.
The festival is free to attend, and pay-as-you-go for food and drink. Bring the kiddos and the pups, as this event is fully family friendly!
For more info visit www.northernlibertiesnightmarket.com.
ABOUT 2ND STREET FESTIVAL
Founded in 2008 by Northern Liberties business owners, Owen Kamihira of El Camino Real, William Reed of Standard Tap and Oron Daskal of North Bowl, the 2nd St Festival was established with the goal of bringing people to Northern Liberties in a fun and engaging way.
Since inception, the festival has grown into one of the City's largest annual events, spanning several blocks and drawing upwards of 40,000 people.
In addition to drawing visitors into the neighborhood, 2nd St Festival also raises money to support programming for two established neighborhood civic organizations, The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and the Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association.
For more info visit www.2ndstfestival.org.