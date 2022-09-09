Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Northern Liberties Night Market to Return with Dozens of Food Trucks, Vendors and Music

Northern Liberties Night Market to Return with Dozens of Food Trucks, Vendors and Music

Look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises.

Sep. 09, 2022  
The organizers of 2nd Street Festival have announced the second fall edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 22,2022, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel streets- expanding it by an additional block. This newer event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city's 2nd Street Festival, which returned this summer after a pandemic break. For this pop-up food festival, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink are pay-as-you-go. For information, visit www.northernlibertiesnightmarket.com

"We are thrilled to bring these new open-air food festivals to our neighborhood in Northern Liberties," said President of 2nd Street Festival Corp. Owen Kamihira (also of El Camino Real). "For some time, the 2nd St Festival had been brainstorming ways to expand from just an annual festival into a year-round series of events. When the Food Trust announced the end of their popular Night Market series, 2nd St Festival saw this as the perfect opportunity to carry the torch of a tradition many Philadelphians hold near and dear to their hearts. That event was always designed to help set-up neighborhoods for success as the event continued to pop-up around the city, with the Mt. Airy Street Fare as a great example of the Food Trust's work in that area. We originally intended to launch something new in spring of 2020, but COVID had other plans. After two years on hiatus, 2nd St Festival is bursting at the seams to bring people back to Northern Liberties for fun and festivities. We had a great return with tens of thousands of people this summer - and we are back with Night Market in fall. See you on N. 2nd Street this September!"

Oron Daskal of North Bowl said, "When we started the 2nd Street Festival, we just wanted to celebrate our neighborhood and have fun doing it. It's amazing how much interest it draws now and how much life it brings to 2nd Street."
Following the first test event last fall, the event returns for a second year. The region's top food trucks will roll into the red-hot dining district of Northern Liberties and set-up in and around local pop-ups from area restaurants and bars. Look for 60 vendors in total, including food trucks, food tents, food and shopping vendors. This event will take over several blocks in the area around N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel - expanding by a block. The final list of vendors for this year include the following merchants:

FOOD

3 Rooosters - BRAND new truck!

Halal Afghani rice bowls and wraps

Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine

Vietnamese and Asian fusion street food

Bake'n Bacon

Gourmet sandwiches where bacon is the star of the show

Barkley's BBQ
Classic BBQ and soul food
Boomers Kitchen & Catering
Classic American fare - burgers, wings, chicken tenders and fries
Calle del Sabor
Street tacos with Caribbean and Latin influences
Chanks Grab-N-Go
Pizza cones on the go
Cotton's Place
www.cottonsplace.com
Classic American fare and comfort food
Cousins Maine Lobster
www.cousinsmainelobster.com
Maine lobster entrees
Dr Wutzit's Wonder Balls
www.facebook.com/Dr.WutzitsWonderBalls
Savory fried balls
East Coast Mini Donuts

Mini donuts and donut-fried Oreos

Gigi & Big R Soul Food Truck
Classic soul food
Haagen-Dazs
www.icecream.com/us/en/brands/haagen-dazs
Hand-dipped ice cream cones, cups, milkshakes, and sundaes
Island Girl Flex feat Dr Brownies

www.drbrownies.com
Caribbean inspired flexitarian menu with Plant based desserts and ice cream

Kinda Jerky Really Nutty
www.kj-rn.com
Craft jerky meats and assorted trail mixes
Kona Ice
Custom shaved ice
Latin Bites
www.latinbitesnj.com
Cuban and Puerto Rican cuisine

Laughing Crab Catering
www.laughingcrabcatering.com
28 time award-winning crabcakes and Chesapeake Bay seafood
Li Ping Corn Company

Hot sweet roasted corn on the cob with selection of fixin's

Madison K Cookies
Best of Philly bakery with fun and delicious cookies, cakes, candy and cupcakes
Mochinut
Northern Liberties's newest retail addition, serving mochi donuts and Korean hot dogs
Molto Bene! Ravioli Co
Handmade ravioli and meatballs
Mom Mom's Polish Food Cart
Classic homemade Polish food
Moshava
Israeli inspired street food
Moocheez
www.instagram.com/moocheezefoodtruck
Fun shareable eats centered around cheese
Mr. Softee
www.mistersoftee.com
Classic soft serve ice cream cones and sweet treats
Philly Nuts
Pre-packaged nuts, flavored nuts, nut mixes, nut butters, nutty candy, nutty fudge &/or nutty brittles.
Pot of Essence
Gourmet comfort food
Pound Cake Heaven

Delicious pound cakes, homemade cookies and deep dish pies

Taqueria Dos Hermanos
Classic Mexican street tacos
The Little Sicilian
Sicilian street food and arancini riceballs
Tropical Treats
Water ice with fresh fruits and toppings

DRINK


* Bourbon and Branch - cocktails

* Cantina Dos Segundos - Margs and cocktails


* El Camino - Margaritas, frozen or on the rocks in a variety of flavors, plus Vice Night Punch (vodka, lemon, jalapeno hibiscus syrup, watermelon) and Mexi Mai Tais (Bacardi rum, Cazadores Blanco, Blue Curacao, orgeat, pineapple, lime)

* Joe & Kay's Produce - Fall sips
* Heritage - cocktails
* North Bowl - cocktails

* Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria - beer and wine

* Standard Tap - cocktails

* Urban Village - Selection of ice-cold Northern Liberties made beers

MAKERS & MERCHANTS

Alien Bratz
ArtByAlicia
Asanta Sana Art
Chase
City Year
Comcast
Daisy Lane Studio
Elizabeth Peyton Creations
Giant Heirloom Market
GOLD+WATER CO
Green Mountain Energy
I Smiley C Art
Indivisible
Jay McQuirns
Light Up Inc
Lily Lough Jewelry
Little Brown Box
Madison K Live Life Fun
Maker Missya
New Age Innovation
Ray's Reusables
S H Candles
S Pogas Art
Saint Rocco's Treats
Sean Anthony Studios
Shady Sunglass Deals
Skinmushh
Stevie Laney
Stuart Leon Bike Crash Law
The 50/50 Company
The Rounds
Townhouse Alley
Unleashed by Petco

For some vendors, this is their first major time back on the road and at this type of festival since the pandemic. The event will support our region's thriving food truck and mobile food vendor economy that was devastating to the industry, all while showcasing the red-hot food neighborhood of Northern Liberties. In the next one to two years, this is the fastest growing neighborhood in the entire city by the numbers, with up to 23,000 people set to move into apartments and new projects about to open or that are well-underway for construction. The population boom has also brought a restaurant boom. The three neighborhood pioneers behind the festival are thrilled and wanted to keep up the energy when their larger festival was on pause.

Entertainment will include multiple DJs throughout the festival with performances from Snack Time Philly in the North Bowl parking lot. The Funk 'n Bowl after party at North Bowl will feature Benzel Cowan on drums from Parliament/Funkadelic, Eli Winderman on Organ from Dopapod/Octave Cat, Dai Miyazaki on Guitar from Ludacris, Jonathan Colman on Bass from Muscle Tough and Ian Gray on Trombone from Ocean Avenue Stompers.


This Night Market series is not affiliated with the Food Trust and is an independent production of 2nd St Festival. The Night Market series was and has always been a series of pop-up food festivals designed to bring attention and awareness to different parts of the city, with the hopes of leaving neighborhoods with a sustainable event after it moves on. This new event was designed with that idea in mind to bolster a new and regular series of events - especially when the classic Night Market events are on pause.

The festival is free to attend, and pay-as-you-go for food and drink. Bring the kiddos and the pups, as this event is fully family friendly!

For more info visit www.northernlibertiesnightmarket.com.

ABOUT 2ND STREET FESTIVAL


Founded in 2008 by Northern Liberties business owners, Owen Kamihira of El Camino Real, William Reed of Standard Tap and Oron Daskal of North Bowl, the 2nd St Festival was established with the goal of bringing people to Northern Liberties in a fun and engaging way.

Since inception, the festival has grown into one of the City's largest annual events, spanning several blocks and drawing upwards of 40,000 people.

In addition to drawing visitors into the neighborhood, 2nd St Festival also raises money to support programming for two established neighborhood civic organizations, The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and the Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association.

For more info visit www.2ndstfestival.org.

