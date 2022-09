Northern Liberties Night Market to Return with Dozens of Food Trucks, Vendors and Music

The organizers of 2nd Street Festival have announced the second fall edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 22,2022, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel streets- expanding it by an additional block. This newer event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city's 2nd Street Festival, which returned this summer after a pandemic break. For this pop-up food festival, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink are pay-as-you-go. For information, visit www.northernlibertiesnightmarket.com "We are thrilled to bring these new open-air food festivals to our neighborhood in Northern Liberties," said President of 2nd Street Festival Corp. Owen Kamihira (also of El Camino Real). "For some time, the 2nd St Festival had been brainstorming ways to expand from just an annual festival into a year-round series of events. When the Food Trust announced the end of their popular Night Market series, 2nd St Festival saw this as the perfect opportunity to carry the torch of a tradition many Philadelphians hold near and dear to their hearts. That event was always designed to help set-up neighborhoods for success as the event continued to pop-up around the city, with the Mt. Airy Street Fare as a great example of the Food Trust's work in that area. We originally intended to launch something new in spring of 2020, but COVID had other plans. After two years on hiatus, 2nd St Festival is bursting at the seams to bring people back to Northern Liberties for fun and festivities. We had a great return with tens of thousands of people this summer - and we are back with Night Market in fall. See you on N. 2nd Street this September!"Oron Daskal of North Bowl said, "When we started the 2nd Street Festival, we just wanted to celebrate our neighborhood and have fun doing it. It's amazing how much interest it draws now and how much life it brings to 2nd Street."