Northern Liberties Night Market to Return with Dozens of Food Trucks, Vendors and Music

Oron Daskal of North Bowl said, "When we started the 2nd Street Festival, we just wanted to celebrate our neighborhood and have fun doing it. It's amazing how much interest it draws now and how much life it brings to 2nd Street." The organizers of 2nd Street Festival have announced the second fall edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 22,2022, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel streets- expanding it by an additional block. This newer event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city's 2nd Street Festival, which returned this summer after a pandemic break. For this pop-up food festival, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink are pay-as-you-go. For information, visit www.northernlibertiesnightmarket.com "We are thrilled to bring these new open-air food festivals to our neighborhood in Northern Liberties," said President of 2nd Street Festival Corp. Owen Kamihira (also of El Camino Real). "For some time, the 2nd St Festival had been brainstorming ways to expand from just an annual festival into a year-round series of events. When the Food Trust announced the end of their popular Night Market series, 2nd St Festival saw this as the perfect opportunity to carry the torch of a tradition many Philadelphians hold near and dear to their hearts. That event was always designed to help set-up neighborhoods for success as the event continued to pop-up around the city, with the Mt. Airy Street Fare as a great example of the Food Trust's work in that area. We originally intended to launch something new in spring of 2020, but COVID had other plans. After two years on hiatus, 2nd St Festival is bursting at the seams to bring people back to Northern Liberties for fun and festivities. We had a great return with tens of thousands of people this summer - and we are back with Night Market in fall. See you on N. 2nd Street this September!"

Following the first test event last fall, the event returns for a second year. The region's top food trucks will roll into the red-hot dining district of Northern Liberties and set-up in and around local pop-ups from area restaurants and bars. Look for 60 vendors in total, including food trucks, food tents, food and shopping vendors. This event will take over several blocks in the area around N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel - expanding by a block. The final list of vendors for this year include the following merchants:

FOOD

3 Rooosters - BRAND new truck! www.instagram.com/3rooosters Halal Afghani rice bowls and wraps Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine https://angiesvietnamesecuisine.com/ Vietnamese and Asian fusion street food Bake'n Bacon www.bakenbacon.com Gourmet sandwiches where bacon is the star of the show Barkley's BBQ www.barkleybbqllc.com Classic BBQ and soul food Boomers Kitchen & Catering www.boomerskitchenandcatering.com Classic American fare - burgers, wings, chicken tenders and fries Calle del Sabor www.calledelsabor.com Street tacos with Caribbean and Latin influences Chanks Grab-N-Go www.chanksusa.com Pizza cones on the go Cotton's Place

www.cottonsplace.com

Classic American fare and comfort food Cousins Maine Lobster

www.cousinsmainelobster.com

Maine lobster entrees Dr Wutzit's Wonder Balls

www.facebook.com/Dr.WutzitsWonderBalls

Savory fried balls East Coast Mini Donuts www.eastcoastminidonuts.com Mini donuts and donut-fried Oreos Gigi & Big R Soul Food Truck www.facebook.com/GiGisBigR Classic soul food

www.icecream.com/us/en/brands/haagen-dazs

Haagen-Dazs
www.icecream.com/us/en/brands/haagen-dazs
Hand-dipped ice cream cones, cups, milkshakes, and sundaes Island Girl Flex feat Dr Brownies www.drbrownies.com

Caribbean inspired flexitarian menu with Plant based desserts and ice cream

www.kj-rn.com

Kinda Jerky Really Nutty
www.kj-rn.com
Craft jerky meats and assorted trail mixes Kona Ice www.kona-ice.com Custom shaved ice Latin Bites

www.latinbitesnj.com

Cuban and Puerto Rican cuisine



www.laughingcrabcatering.com

Laughing Crab Catering
www.laughingcrabcatering.com
28 time award-winning crabcakes and Chesapeake Bay seafood Li Ping Corn Company www.facebook.com/lipingcornco Hot sweet roasted corn on the cob with selection of fixin's Madison K Cookies www.madisonkcookies.com Best of Philly bakery with fun and delicious cookies, cakes, candy and cupcakes Mochinut www.mochinut.com Northern Liberties's newest retail addition, serving mochi donuts and Korean hot dogs Molto Bene! Ravioli Co www.moltobeneravioli.co Handmade ravioli and meatballs Mom Mom's Polish Food Cart www.mommomnomnom.com Classic homemade Polish food Moshava www.moshavaphilly.com Israeli inspired street food Moocheez www.instagram.com/moocheezefoodtruck
Fun shareable eats centered around cheese

Fun shareable eats centered around cheese Fun shareable eats centered around cheese Mr. Softee

www.mistersoftee.com

Classic soft serve ice cream cones and sweet treats Philly Nuts www.phillynuts.com Pre-packaged nuts, flavored nuts, nut mixes, nut butters, nutty candy, nutty fudge &/or nutty brittles. Pot of Essence www.instagram.com/potofessencecatering Gourmet comfort food Pound Cake Heaven www.poundcakeheaven.net Delicious pound cakes, homemade cookies and deep dish pies Taqueria Dos Hermanos www.taqueriadoshermanospa.com Classic Mexican street tacos The Little Sicilian www.thelittlesicilian.net Sicilian street food and arancini riceballs Tropical Treats www.philatropicaltreatsllc.com Water ice with fresh fruits and toppings DRINK

* Bourbon and Branch - cocktails



* Cantina Dos Segundos - Margs and cocktails



* El Camino - Margaritas, frozen or on the rocks in a variety of flavors, plus Vice Night Punch (vodka, lemon, jalapeno hibiscus syrup, watermelon) and Mexi Mai Tais (Bacardi rum, Cazadores Blanco, Blue Curacao, orgeat, pineapple, lime)



* Joe & Kay's Produce - Fall sips

* Heritage - cocktails

* North Bowl - cocktails

* Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria - beer and wine



* Standard Tap - cocktails



* Urban Village - Selection of ice-cold Northern Liberties made beers

MAKERS & MERCHANTS Alien Bratz ArtByAlicia Asanta Sana Art Chase City Year Comcast Daisy Lane Studio Elizabeth Peyton Creations Giant Heirloom Market GOLD+WATER CO Green Mountain Energy I Smiley C Art Indivisible Jay McQuirns Light Up Inc Lily Lough Jewelry Little Brown Box Madison K Live Life Fun Maker Missya New Age Innovation Ray's Reusables S H Candles S Pogas Art Saint Rocco's Treats Sean Anthony Studios Shady Sunglass Deals Skinmushh Stevie Laney Stuart Leon Bike Crash Law The 50/50 Company The Rounds Townhouse Alley Unleashed by Petco For some vendors, this is their first major time back on the road and at this type of festival since the pandemic. The event will support our region's thriving food truck and mobile food vendor economy that was devastating to the industry, all while showcasing the red-hot food neighborhood of Northern Liberties. In the next one to two years, this is the fastest growing neighborhood in the entire city by the numbers, with up to 23,000 people set to move into apartments and new projects about to open or that are well-underway for construction. The population boom has also brought a restaurant boom. The three neighborhood pioneers behind the festival are thrilled and wanted to keep up the energy when their larger festival was on pause.



Entertainment will include multiple DJs throughout the festival with performances from Snack Time Philly in the North Bowl parking lot. The Funk 'n Bowl after party at North Bowl will feature Benzel Cowan on drums from Parliament/Funkadelic, Eli Winderman on Organ from Dopapod/Octave Cat, Dai Miyazaki on Guitar from Ludacris, Jonathan Colman on Bass from Muscle Tough and Ian Gray on Trombone from Ocean Avenue Stompers.







The festival is free to attend, and pay-as-you-go for food and drink. Bring the kiddos and the pups, as this event is fully family friendly!



For more info visit www.northernlibertiesnightmarket.com

ABOUT 2ND STREET FESTIVAL



ABOUT 2ND STREET FESTIVAL