Née Danse/Theatre Will Perform AN UNFINISHED HERSTORY

Née Danse/Theatre will present An Unfinished Herstory for the second year in a row. This inspiring production features performances in a wide range of genres, including music, dance, theater, poetry, spoken word, clown, sketch and more.

Audiences can expect riveting acts that highlight the diverse voices and experiences of women in the Philadelphia arts scene. Artistic Director Della Cowall, announced, “We are once-again thrilled to present this celebration of female artistic prowess and unforgettable performances.”

Performances run Friday & Saturday, March 7th & 8th.

This year, artists include: Amelia Asal, Kate Brighter, Grayce Carson, Elizabeth Cook-Asal, Della Cowall, Equilibrium Dance Company, Extensions Dance Company, Julia Hoffmann, Dana Kinsey, Danielle Levsky, Francesca Muscatello, Paper Doll Ensemble, Michelle Pauls, Jana Rose, Irmak Sagir, Celeste Walker, Allison Wittenberg.

