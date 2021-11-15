Max Weinberg To Perform at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center

Legendary drummer Max Weinberg, who is best known for providing the backbeat to such iconic bands as Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band and Bruce Springsteen's E. Street Band, as well as serving as the band leader for all three of Conan O'Brien's late-night shows, is bringing his famed, rollicking Jukebox ensemble to the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) on Saturday, November 20 at 8 PM.

Hailed as a "party" rather than a "performance" by the countless fans and critics who have laid witness to the heralded hootenanny, Weinberg and his four-piece band literally immerse the audience in the show by inviting them to choose the set list - in real time - from a lexicon of over 300 classic songs that are broadcast on a video screen inside the venue. Songs range from the Rolling Stones and The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen, Steppenwolf, and many more and fan participation is, of course, highly-encouraged.

"In all of my years in the music business, I have never seen a show quite like Max's Jukebox," said April Evans, executive director of Uptown!. "His performances take audiences to a new level of enjoyment; he's absolutely magnetizing."

Weinberg has been in the music industry for close to six decades and has stayed at the top of the nation's radar for much of this time. Weinberg performed in bands such as Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band and Fire Inc., but is mostly remembered as the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band as well as the bandleader for Conan O'Brien on Late Night with Conan O'Brienand The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien.

He formed Jukebox in 2015 with one goal in mind. To create a truly interactive experience, where he could invite the audience to create the set list, in real time, and he and his four-piece group would play songs from the glory days of rock n' roll.

Max Weinberg's Jukebox is just one of many exciting upcoming performances and events at the Uptown! Performing Arts Center in November. Others include More Than Just Your Jazz Standards (Nov. 18), the Linda Ronstadt Experience (Nov. 21), The Rocketeer (Nov. 22), Bacon Gives Back (Nov. 27) and more.

Tickets for Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center: Max Weinberg's Jukebox can be purchased here: https://secure.uptownwestchester.org/122

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High St., West Chester, PA. For more information visit https://uptownwestchester.org.