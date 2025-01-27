Martin McDonagh's THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE to be Presented at Irish Heritage Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Heritage Theatre will present its March production of The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh. This is the first time that the company is tackling a play by this esteemed, award-winning Irish playwright! After a successful season last year featuring Don Juan in Hell by George Bernard Shaw, The Irish Heritage Theatre has decided to return to contemporary Irish theatre.

The Beauty Queen of Leenane is a surprisingly dark yet comic play with plenty of twists and turns> Here is a description of the piece: In the isolated community of Connemara, County Galway, middle-aged Maureen lives a lonely, painful existence, catering to her demanding mother Mag’s every need. Their vicious sparring has reached a fever pitch. That is until the handsome Pato Dooley shows an interest in Maureen and a possible way out of her miserable circumstances. Unfortunately, Mag will stop at nothing to make sure Maureen’s dream never becomes a reality. This sets up a shocking chain of events leading to the play’s horrifying conclusion. Described by the New Tork Observer as a “gothic dark comedy,” McDonagh’s twisted tale is a must-see contemporary Irish classic.

Directed by Peggy Mecham and featuring Brian Anthony Wilson, Robert Hargraves, Kirsten Quinn and Mary Pat Walsh, the organization also welcomes back a diverse and talented crew and creative team- Jack Zaferes (sound designer), Megan Coyle (stage manager), Kevin Kim, Mody Diakite, Quinn Eli (dramaturg), Jere Edmunds (promotions) and Barbaraluz Orlanda (social media content creator).

The Irish Heritage Theatre has been called a "bold little theatre company" that takes risks and has featured "dazzling performances". IHT's mission is to provide a window into the works of Irish and Irish American Playwrights, celebrating the rich history of the theatre of Ireland.

Please join the Irish Heritage Theatre for this exciting work. The show runs from 3/7-3/23 at Plays and Players Theatre. Tickets can be purchased on The Irish Heritage Theatre website:g. A fact sheet is on the next page of this release.



