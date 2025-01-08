MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET & More Set for Walnut Street Theatre 217th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Walnut Street Theatre (WST) America’s Oldest Theatre and a National Historic Landmark, has unveiled its 217th season of live entertainment, marking its 43rd season as a not-for-profit producing theatre company. This year’s dynamic lineup features five extraordinary productions that celebrate iconic moments, extraordinary stories, and the shared human experience. From toe-tapping musicals to thought-provoking plays, WST invites audiences to be part of legends in the making.

“As we look toward our 217th season, we’re celebrating the legends that shape our world and the art that continues to inspire,” shares Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard, who is now in his 43rd season at the Walnut. “Whether it’s the spirit of rock

‘n’ roll, the magic of Christmas, or the fight for independence, this season honors the moments and characters that define us.”

The 217th season begins with the electrifying story of a legendary jam session in

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, where Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins come together for one unforgettable night in rock ‘n’ roll history. Ushering in the holiday season, A CHRISTMAS STORY The Musical captures the nostalgic humor and heart of young Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB Gun amid a whirlwind of quirky family antics and festive charm. Continuing the season, the world premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE GREAT DETECTIVE brings intrigue, comedy, and adventure as Holmes and Watson match wits with Professor Moriarty in a brand-new take on a beloved tale.

Edward Albee’s A DELICATE BALANCE, the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, explores the fragile ties of family and friendship as unexpected guests disrupt a seemingly tranquil home. Closing the season is the revolutionary classic 1776 The Musical, a stirring musical celebration of the founding fathers’ courageous fight for independence during the nation’s birth.

2025-26 SEASON

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

September 30 – November 2, 2025

Step into the legendary night where rock ‘n’ roll history was made! On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together in a recording studio in Memphis for one of the greatest jam

sessions ever. This Broadway sensation MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings to life an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets and celebrations. This electrifying musical features smash-hits including “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever”, “Walk the Line”, “Sixteen Tons”,

“Who Do You Love?”, “Great Balls of Fire”, “Hound Dog”, and more.

A CHRISTMAS STORY The Musical

November 18, 2025 – January 4, 2026

A CHRISTMAS STORY The Musical is Broadway’s musical comedy gift! A boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas, a Red Ryder BB Gun. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, the dog stealing the turkey, a cranky department store

Santa and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream. Based on the classic movie, this musical captures holiday wonder with funny and heartfelt songs, show stopping dancing,

delicious wit and a heart of gold!

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE GREAT DETECTIVE

January 13 – February 15, 2026

Intrigue, adventure, and comedy unfold in SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE GREAT DETECTIVE, a world premiere adapted from the stories of Sir Conan Doyle. Holmes and Watson, drawn together once more, face rivalry, disguises, and mishaps galore. From Baker Street, the two

embark on a whirlwind chase, complete with antics and absurd conspiracies, all masterminded by the sinister Professor Moriarty. Mayhem and whimsical mystery unfold in this all-new tale with the world’s greatest detective!

Edward Albee’s A DELICATE BALANCE

February 24 – March 29, 2026

In Edward Albee’s A DELICATE BALANCE on an otherwise uneventful night, long-time friends arrive at the front door unannounced and terrified and ask if they can stay. An unexplained fear has gripped them, and they have turned to old friends as their first and

last resort. What will they do? Edward Albee won the first of his three Pulitzer Prizes for this American classic, an absorbing look into the everyday hopes, fears, and secrets we all so delicately balance.

1776 The Musical

A part of Philadelphia’s celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing

April 14 – May 31, 2026

Our gift to you and Philadelphia as as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s birth – the founding fathers come alive in 1776, the classic award-winning Broadway musical. Join John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson as they fight for

independence against a deadlocked Continental Congress in a retelling filled with humor, romance, pathos, and nail-biting tension. 1776 is not just a revolutionary musical; it’s a captivating journey of what happened right here in Philadelphia!

