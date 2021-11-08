MAMMA MIA! Announced At The Media Theatre

Based on the hit songs by ABBA, Mamma Mia is a story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Krissy Fraelich leads the cast as Donna. Krissy has been an audience favorite at The Media Theatre being seen in past shows such as Gypsy and Elf. Her reach extends throughout Philadelphia and nationally providing theatregoers with some of the most memorable performances in recent years.

Broadway's Jenny Lee Stern plays Tanya. Jenny Lee has captivated Media Theatre audiences in past shows Sweeney Todd and Always: Patsy Cline. Beyond Media she has stunned audiences nationally and on Broadway.

Pam Jorgensen plays Rosie. Pam is a much sought-after performer on the New Jersey theatre scene and she toured nationally with Waist Watchers: The Musical. Media Theatre is excited that she will also be joining us for our production of Baby in March.

Plenty of other Media Theatre favorites join the cast. John D. Smitherman will be playing the role of Sam. He is joined by Bob Stineman playing Harry and Blair Johnson playing Bill.

Anne Bragg will be playing Donna's soon to be wed daughter Sophie. Along her side is Grant Struble playing the fiancé Sky. They are joined by Sierra Wilson playing Lisa, Mary Howe playing Ali, Ethan Walker playing Pepper, and Ronnie Keller playing Eddie.

Abigail Graham, Christina Fuscellaro, Grace Szczepkowski, Kimberly Maxson, Marissa Wolner, Bri'yon Brinson, Marc Pavan, and Ryan Lauer complete the cast for this sure-to-be favorite for Media Theatre audiences. Tickets make great gifts for the holidays!

Mamma Mia! runs November 17 - January 16 Tickets can be purchased online at mediatheatre.org or over the phone at (610) 891-0100.