Lineup Set for 2024 Montco Jazz Festival

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board will present their third annual Montco Jazz Fest, an industry-leading entertainment offering that, for 2024, celebrates the living legacy of jazz by featuring artist collaborations and tribute concerts highlighting some of the great legends of the game. Curated for a second year by internationally-acclaimed jazz vocalist, and Montco Jazz Fest Artistic Director, Joanna Pascale, the festival will feature dozens of concerts, brunches, workshops, and other community-focused events.

"Our annual Montco Jazz Fest is a one-of-a-kind offering that truly highlights Montgomery County as an arts tourism destination," notes Rachel Riley, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "We are thrilled to have the incredible Joanna Pascale return this year to curate a noteworthy series of events, which will truly elevate Montgomery County as a prime location for jazz and music lovers across the region."

"The musicians and venues of Montgomery County are helping us shape a wonderful series of events for this year's festival," adds Pascale, who will be performing her own concert as part of the Fest at Valley Forge Casino Resort. "This celebration will take place in venues all over the county, featuring events that honor the legends of jazz, while cultivating the legends of tomorrow."

This year, Valley Forge Tourism has partnered with Key of She Jazz, an organization dedicated to supporting and encouraging girls in jazz, from middle school through college and beyond. The founder, Olivia Hughart, is a Montgomery County native. In addition to providing monetary support to the organization, Valley Forge Tourism will offer opportunities for patrons of the Festival to support Key of She Jazz via donations.

The Festival is also an opportunity for patrons to experience the ArtsMontco Pass, a free, mobile-friendly program that takes guests on a self-guided journey to more than 30 arts and culture locations throughout Montgomery County, including galleries and museums, music and theater venues, artist workshops, and more. Guests simply check in at each location to earn points and win prizes.

The 2024 Montco Jazz Festival Line-Up

Artists and events are subject to change

THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

Women in Jazz Sunday Vocal Series

North Italia, 305 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia

11am-2pm (no cover)

9/1: Venissa Santi

9/8: Najwa Parkins

9/15: Sharon Sable

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th

Festival Kickoff, featuring Josh Lee & the Family

Honoring WRTI DJ Bob Perkins

Temple University Ambler Campus, 580 Meetinghouse Rd, Ambler

6pm-9pm (no cover)

Join us for a celebration on September 19, when Temple University will honor broadcast legend, WRTI's Bob Perkins, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Perkins will be joined by Josh Lee and the Extended Family, a Philadelphia-based ensemble composed of Temple alums that authentically celebrates the music and the dance of the swing era. Composed of the brightest young musicians in the city, the Extended Family strives to further the 100-year tradition of big band music while honoring its pioneers-Moten, Basie, Lunceford, Fletcher Henderson to name a few. Josh Lee is a Grammy winning saxophonist, composer, and arranger, as well as a member of the Count Basie Orchestra and faculty at Temple and Villanova Universities.They recorded their debut album "Introducing Josh Lee and the Extended Family" in summer of 2024 and will soon be released.

An Evening with the Mike Lorenz Trio: Exploring the History of Jazz Guitar

Abington Arts Center, 515 Meetinghouse Rd, Jenkintown

6:30pm cocktails/7:30pm show ($25 at the door)

Putty Dance Project

King of Prussia Town Center, 200 Main St, King of Prussia

The masterful married duo, Lauren Putty White and Brent White, blend their expertise in their respective fields to continue creating meaningful narratives through the lens of Free Jazz and dance improvisation.

5pm-7pm (no cover)

Vocalist Calli Graver

Stave & Stable, 232 King St, Pottstown

"Jazz-flex" vocalist Calli Graver is lighting up the room on stages both in and outside of her home-base, Philadelphia. She has performed with prominent jazz figures since graduating, including Christian McBride, Peter Nero, and co-produced an original jazz suite entitled "The Divine Lorraine." Calli's newest album, "The Sun's in My Eyes" produced by Ben O'Neil (John Legend, Jill Scott) was released September of 2022 to critical acclaim.

6pm-9pm (no cover)

Chris Marsceill Trio

Eddie V's, 670 W DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia

6:30pm-9:30pm (no cover)

Greg Farnese

Cardinal Hollow Winery, 1830 W. Point Park, West Point Greg Farnese is a modern-day throwback vocalist. He reignites the treasured and timeless classics from The Great American Songbook and blends them with his unique interpretations of modern-day favorites. A consummate performer, his soulful tone and inspired phrasing have produced a wide fan base of musicians and music lovers.

7:30pm ($15 cover)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th

Latin Jazz Social

Berman Museum, 601 E Main St, Collegeville

Celebrate Montgomery County Jazz Fest with Latin Jazz by the Artists and Musicians from Latin America (AMLA). Lace up your dance shoes and head over to the Berman Lawn for a great night of dancing, delicious food, and live music. This year, the Museum is celebrating with the infectious beats of Esperanza's Artists and Musicians from Latin America (AMLA). Enjoy extended museum hours as part of the evening's festivities, and see the work of Mexican photographer Enrique Bostelmann on view at the Berman Museum of Art. And of course, what's a party without good food? Philly-based artist Eugenio Salas will combine performance art and sizzling snacks at his Communal Griddle. Tables and chairs will be set up for spectators, plus there will be a Latin dance.

7:30pm (free)

Jesus "Aguaje" Ramos and his Buena Vista Orchestra

Keswick Theatre, 291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside

Jesus "Aguaje" Ramos is a Cuban trombonist, singer, composer, arranger and musical director. He is known as the composer, arranger and trombonist of The Buena Vista Social Club. He has also served long stints in world class ensembles Estrellas de Areito and Afro-Cuban All Stars. His past musical journey and history is brought into focus throughout the critically acclaimed 1999 documentary "Buena Vista Social Club" and the 2017 follow up "Buena Vista Social Club: Adios."

8pm (doors 7pm)

Tickets at www.keswicktheatre.com

Harvest Groove Band

Moody Jones Gallery, 107B Easton Rd, Glenside

Harvest Groove Band is led by bassist and composer David Jamison. HGB plays throughout the area, most recently at the Cheltenham Juneteenth Festival and at The Royal, rocking a packed house for the Lover's Lane Valentine's Day show.

6pm-7:30pm (no cover)

Greg Moore and Actual Proof featuring Geri Oliver

Rivet: Canteen and Assembly, 238 E High St, Pottstown Greg Moore has been playing congas for over 30 years with such artists as Teddy Pendergrass, Blue Magic, And bassist Charles Frambrough. In 2004, Greg formed Actual Proof and has performed all over the tri-state area. Actual Proof plays the best of Jazz and beyond, giving audiences an experience they will not forget.

7pm (Tickets-$10 advance/$12 at door)

Tickets at www.visitrivet.com

Victor North Quartet plays the music of John Coltrane

The Cigar Republic, 126 Fayette St, Conshohocken

8pm-11pm ($15 Cover)

Wendy Simon

Cardinal Hollow Winery, 1830 W. Point Park, West Point Wendy Simon is a jazz singer who possesses a unique combination of talents - the abilities to bend a melody, improvise on a harmony, and at the same time, keep a rhythmical sense that makes you want to pat your foot. Her vocals share the passion and phrasings of Ella And Carmen, with a taste of modern soul. Her adventurous, innovative and exciting approach is a sure crowd-pleaser.

7:30pm ($15 cover)

V. Shayne Frederick Trio

Eddie V's, 670 W DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia

6:30pm-10:30pm (no cover)

3 for the Road

The CO Lab, 107A E. Glenside Ave, Glenside

Join local organ jazz trio, 3 for the Road, for an evening of live jazz standards and soul. Doors 7:30pm, Show 8pm (Tickets available on website $20)

Tickets at www.thecolabglenside.com/events

DJ Jazz Set

Troubles End Brewing, 50 W Third Ave, Collegeville

7pm-10pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st

Junior Jazz

Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown

12pm-3pm

Alex Bartlett Trio

Human Robot, 208-210 York Rd, Jenkintown

12pm-3pm (no cover)

An Evening with Joanna Pascale

Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 1st Ave, King of Prussia Lyric is paramount for internationally touring vocalist Joanna Pascale, who insists that she cannot perform a song unless she can connect personally with its lyrics. Once she's found that connection, there's no one who can better convey the emotion of those words more directly and intimately than Pascale. A singer of sophisticated taste, profound expressiveness and raw emotion, Pascale is also a gifted educator who is a member of the vocal faculty at the University of Pennsylvania. She's been featured on recordings by Jeremy Pelt, Tim Warfield, Orrin Evans, Larry McKenna, the Temple University Jazz Band and Garry Dial and Dick Oatts. Joanna currently serves as Artistic Director of the Montco Jazz Festival.

8pm ($20 cover)

Harvesting Your Creativity with singer/songwriter Michelle Lordi and author Chandra Hoffman

Bryn Athyn College, 2945 College Dr, Bryn Athyn

This afternoon of artistic immersion is guided by writer Chandra Hoffman and vocalist and songwriter Michelle Lordi. The workshop followed by a fall farm-to-table feast and an evening of inspiring musical performance by Michelle Lordi.

2pm-5pm Workshop, 5:30pm Dinner, 7pm Michelle Lordi Concert (Workshop/dinner/concert experience-$150; Concert Only-$25)

Channel Collective

Sizzle, 259 E High St, Pottstown

Channel Collective is an ever-changing lineup of musicians led by multi-instrumentalist Jon Thompson and drummer Justin Leigh. Their vision is to capture the beauty of the unexpected in the spontaneous recording of improvised and composed music. Channel Collective is about connections and untold stories through sonic explorations and dialogues.

7pm-10pm

Kevin Valentine

Cardinal Hollow Winery, 1830 W. Point Park, West Point

Possessing an easy, effortless style that swings, Kevin's treatment of standards conveys an understanding of the culmination of melody, rhythm and lyric.

7:30pm ($15 cover)

King Jazz featuring vocalist Cindy King

Daniel's Restaurant and Bar, 16 E. First Ave, Conshohocken

6pm-8:30pm (no cover)

RaiSan Sings Trio

Eddie V's, 670 W DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia

6:30pm-10:30pm (no cover)

A Day at the Boardwalk featuring The Charly Salinger Swing Trio

Pottstown Carousel & The Cab Stand, 80 S Charlotte St, Pottstown, PA

5pm-9pm

Tickets are $35 adults, $15 kids (includes food and live music)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

Women in Jazz Party hosted by Key of She

Hotel Main & West, 46 Fayette St, Conshohocken

Key of She Jazz, an organization dedicated to supporting and encouraging girls in jazz, from middle school through college and beyond, hosts this free event celebrating female jazz artists. Festivities include:

Deborah Smith Quartet, 1pm-2pm: Trombonist, Deborah Smith hails from Bridgeport, Connecticut. Deborah has graced stages from Philadelphia to New York. Her versatility shines through her roles in ensembles like the Grace Fox Big Band, and her leadership of the Deborah Smith Septet and Deborah Smith Quartet. Recognized with the Billy Strayhorn Jazz Education Award in 2023, she remains dedicated to inspiring others through her boundless love for music.

The Olivia Hughart Group, 2:30pm-3:30pm: Olivia Hughart is a jazz saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer, advocate, and a recent graduate from New York University, with a major in Jazz Studies with a minor in Public Policy and Management. She is the founder and artistic director of Key of She. Hughart is a member of the NYChillharmonic, the Grace Fox Big Band, and the Andrew Neu Big Band, has subbed for Triad Brass, New Heights Brass Band and DIVA Jazz Orchestra. Hughart is a Presser Scholar, 2023 JEN Mary Jo Papich Women in Jazz Scholarship winner, 2020 Bruce Montgomery Foundation Springboard Grant Winner, and 2020 Pennsylvania Project Stream Grant winner.​

Swing Dance Lesson, 4pm-5pm

Chelsea Reed & the Fair Weather Band, 5pm-7pm: Chelsea Reed is a jazz vocalist, arranger, composer, and bandleader living in Philadelphia. With a penchant for 20th-century swing and blues music, Reed founded Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Band in October 2012. They have gone on to record four albums and tour around the world playing for swing and blues dancers. They've shared the stage and recorded with trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, who is featured on their 2017 release Spreadin' Rhythm Around. Their most recent album, Carolina Lullaby (2020), showcases original songs steeped in jazz, blues, and folk traditions where Reed's vocals and swing musicality shine. Reed currently teaches jazz history and performance at Temple University.

Tony Miceli & Elijah Cole Quartet

King of Prussia Mall, 160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia

Internationally renowned jazz vibraphonist Tony Miceli has established himself as one of the primary voices on the mallet instrument, winning hearts and minds wherever he plays. A sought-after recording artist, Miceli is an inspired educator who delivers vibraphone master classes the world over. He is currently on faculty at Temple University, University of Southern Mississippi, the California Jazz Conservatory, Settlement Music School, and was on faculty at the now closed University of the Arts. At All About Jazz, Victor Schermer describes him as: "a vibraphonist of astonishing virtuosity, musical resilience, and inventiveness. His vibes playing is nothing short of phenomenal." Elijah Cole is one of the most in-demand guitarists in Philadelphia. Noted for his versatility, he comfortably moves between Jazz, R&B, Gospel, Folk, Pop and Rock, bringing his highly original voice to any musical scenario he finds himself in. He has performed at venues such as the Kimmel Center, Kennedy Center, Blues Alley, The Newport Jazz Festival, The MAD Jazz Festival, and Smalls Jazz Club in New York City. 11am-2pm (No Cover)

Community Music School Celebrates: Jazz Legends

Community Music School, 775 W Main St, Trappe, PA

Join CMS for an afternoon of legendary music as CMS faculty celebrate Jazz legends. This event is a tribute to the musicians and artists who, with their unique talents, have shaped Jazz into the iconic American music genre it is today. Guests will immerse themselves in the musical improvisation, syncopated rhythms, and polyphonic ensemble playing that are the essence of Jazz, as you listen to legendary standards. 3pm (free)

Kevin Hanson Trio

J.J. Ratigan Brewing Company, 227 E High St, Pottstown

Guitarist, composer, and educator Kevin Hanson has enjoyed a career as a musician in an array of musical circles. As a touring and recording artist in the rock, jazz, RnB, and classical styles, he has delved deeply into an abundance of music and shared it with audiences the world over. His professional engagements include performances and recordings with The Roots, Jay.Z, Usher, Jill Scott, Huffamoose, Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra, Opera Philadelphia, and many more. He is an active songwriter and session guitarist who produces for his own band, The Fractals, and collaborates with countless artists.

11am-2pm (no cover)

Jazz Guitarist Dan Hanrahan

Southern Cross Kitchen, 8 E. 1st Ave, Conshohocken

1am-2pm (no cover)

Lou Lanza Trio

Eddie V's, 670 W DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia

6pm-9pm (no cover)

DJ Jazz Set

Troubles End Brewing, 50 W Third Ave, Collegeville

11am-2pm (no cover)

More Information

For more information and the most up-to-date listing of events, visit this link.

