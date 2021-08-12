Lantern Theater Company Announces 2021/22 Season

Lantern Theater Company has announced its upcoming 2021/22 season, a return to live performance that will include an ambitious and eclectic mix of classic and contemporary work for the stage. The four plays that comprise the company's mainstage season include the Philadelphia premiere of two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage's satirical Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine; the Philadelphia professional premiere of Robert Bolt's award-winning classic A Man for All Seasons; Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning comic masterpiece Travesties; and a fourth play to be announced soon. The Lantern will also stage its original adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a new Philadelphia holiday tradition co-created by theater artists Anthony Lawton, Christopher Colucci, and Thom Weaver.

"When we find ourselves living in a world very different from our lives 'before' certain moments, there are two possible consequences: the tragic and the absurd," said Lantern Artistic Director Charles McMahon. "For our upcoming 2021/22 mainstage season, we will bring you four great stories of human folly and conscience from four brilliant storytellers, past and present. The voices of Lynn Nottage and Tom Stoppard will delight us with their comic masterpieces, and we will produce for the first time the work of Robert Bolt on the tragedy of Thomas More. We are proud to bring the works of these great artists to the stage in a season that will be both timeless and timely."

Season subscriptions and flex packages start at $104 and are available online at www.lanterntheater.org or by calling the Lantern Box Office at (215) 829-0395.

Lantern Theater Company's 2021/22 Mainstage Season



FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE



Philadelphia Premiere

By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Amina Robinson

January 20 - February 20, 2022

Press Opening: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. / St. Stephen's Theater

Undine has it all - success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage asks Undine - and all of us - whether you can really ever go home again.

A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS

Philadelphia Premiere

By Robert Bolt

Directed by Peter DeLaurier

March 10 - April 10, 2022

Press Opening: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7 p.m. / Plays & Players Theatre

When Henry VIII puts aside Queen Catherine, he fears opposition from Sir Thomas More, his own Lord Chancellor, even more than from the Pope. A man of principle and politics, More tries to thread a vanishingly small needle to uphold his principles and to keep his head. Robert Bolt's searing drama forces us to confront what we too might bear - or not - to keep clear our conscience.

TRAVESTIES

By Tom Stoppard

Directed by Charles McMahon

May 19 - June 19, 2022

Press Opening: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 7 p.m. / St. Stephen's Theater

Zürich, 1917. In Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning comic masterpiece, obscure British diplomat Henry Carr and Dadaist Tristan Tzara are in love with Cecily and Gwendolyn, who are both in love with someone named Jack. Carr stages a production of The Importance of Being Earnest with James Joyce, and the action gets heated when Vladimir Lenin bursts onto the scene. Soon everyone in neutral Switzerland is at war over the question, "What does it mean to be an artist and a revolutionary?"

PLUS: A fourth play to be announced soon.

2021/22 Special Holiday Production



CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

An Original Adaptation by Anthony Lawton

In Collaboration with Christopher Colucci and Thom Weaver

December 3 - 30, 2021



Press Opening: Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. / The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake

In this wonderfully clear and direct telling of Charles Dickens' novella, acclaimed actor and playwright Anthony Lawton brings the story boldly to life as only live theater can. Come rediscover Dickens' timeless story of a miser's miraculous redemption from a life of bitterness, greed, and isolation. Back by popular demand, this heartwarming adaptation captured the hearts of theater critics and audiences alike, inspiring a new Philadelphia holiday tradition. Best enjoyed by ages 9-99.

