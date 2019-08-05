Langhorne Players Present CHURCH & STATE

Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill continue their 72nd season with the Pennsylvania premiere of the fiery, funny new play Church & State. Written by Emmy nominee Jason Odell Williams, Church & State explores how religion influences politics and how politics has become a religion. It's three days before his bid for reelection, and North Carolina Senator Charles Whitmore has a problem: a remark he made to a blogger while his guard was down has gone viral, calling into question his stance on God and guns. Along with his firecracker wife Sara and his liberal New York campaign manager Alex, Charles must decide, once and for all, where he stands on the big issues before it's too late to turn back.

Church & State is directed by Jack Bathke and stars Todd Gregoire as Charles Whitmore, Tami Amici as Sara Whitmore, Lauren Suchenski as Alex Klein, and Matthew Swanson as Tom/Marshall/et al.

Langhorne Players are proud to present a special talkback on Saturday, August 31 with the playwright, Jason Odell Williams, and the original producer, Charlotte Cohn. Following this performance, audience members will be able to ask questions and hear stories of the play's journey from conception to production.

Performances run August 16 through 31: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3:00pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, and a special Wednesday performance on August 28 at 7:30pm with a cast/creative Q&A session to follow. Performances take place at the historic Spring Garden Mill (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road) in Newtown, PA. Tickets may be reserved by calling (215) 860-0818 or purchased online at https://www.langhorneplayers.org/2019-ticket-sales/churchstate





