Kimmel Debuts Streaming Premiere Of THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

The Kimmel Cultural Campus will present the streaming premiere of The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a contemporary dance spectacle, on Saturday, December 12, at 7 pm. Tickets to the streaming event must be purchased in advance and are available at kimmelcenter.org. This holiday mash-up is set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music and is reimagined through a multi-camera, fast-pasted, productiona??supercharged with a dozen all-star break dancers, a DJ, a violinist. There is also a special appearance by MC Kurtis Blow, one of the founding fathers of rap music, who opens the show.a??

"Despite the ongoing closure of our Campus, and the complete cessation of income, we are more determined than ever this Holiday Season to engage the region's diverse communities with art through our innovative digital platforms," says Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "We are proud to bringa??The Hip Hop Nutcracker to Philadelphia audiences for the first time. What a perfect opportunity to experience this innovative take on a holiday favorite! Proceedsa??from this and several of our other streaming events will support our 'Road to Reopening' Relief Fund."a??a??a??

Just like the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of ETA Hoffman's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.a?? Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers ofa??The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.a??

This virtuala??productiona??is directed and choreographed by University of Pennsylvania graduate and Olivier Award nominee, Jennifer Weber, and is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with Executive Producer, Eva Price, and is co-commissioned by the United Palace of Cultural Arts. Proceeds from this virtual event will benefit the Kimmela??Cultural Campus'a??'Road toa??Reopening'a??Relief Fund.a??a??

a??

"We're thrilled to partner with the Kimmel Center this year, bringing this wonderful showa??to new audiences in the Philadelphia region," says NJPAC Producer David Rodriguez. "In this difficult year, it was important to us that audiences be able to experience the magic of The Hip Hop Nutcracker from the comfort and safety of their own homes."

a??

"While I'm saddened we can't take The Hip Hop Nutcracker on the road this year, I'm thrilled we're able to find a way to bring this show to audiences around the country for the seventh consecutive season," says Executive Producer and Tony Award© winner Eva Price. "This will be a holiday season unlike any other. I'm so glad we'll have this comforting, inspiring and inclusive tradition to provide much-need and well-earned joy."

a??

General admission tickets are $25 and allowa??virtual guestsa??the opportunity to stream the show the night of the event only.a??There is also a VIP ticket for $55 that allows guests to stream the showa??the night of the show and then view "on-demand"a??fora??48 hours.a??a??VIP ticketa??holdersa??also get access to a live, post-show talkback with the show's creators as well as an autographed postera??that will be mailed to youra??home. For more information and toa??purchasea??tickets, visita??kimmelcenter.org. The Kimmel's presentation of The Hip Hop Nutcracker is generously sponsored by Merck.

Shows View More Philadelphia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You