Kimmel Cultural Campus to Present WAITRESS

The Kimmel Cultural Campus will present Waitress as part of its 2021-22 Broadway Series, playing at the Campus' historic Academy of Music from Tuesday, March 29 - Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Deeply committed to the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff and proudly certified by GBAC, the gold standard for infection prevention programs, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is requiring masks to be worn at all times for guests attending on-Campus events, as well as proof of vaccination for those over 5. Guests under 5 will be required to show a negative PCR test result or negative rapid test. Additional details below.

"Waitress demonstrates the power of a dream with a relatable story of perseverance, brought to the stage by a groundbreaking all-female creative team and the popular mix music of Sara Bareilles," said Frances Egler, senior director of programming and presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "With a robust and exciting season, the show - and others like Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Pretty Woman: The Musical, and Freestyle Love Supreme - demonstrate that Broadway is more expansive and musically diverse than ever before."

Waitress opened April 24, 2016, at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by GrammyÂ® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo; with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com