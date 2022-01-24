Kimmel Cultural Campus to Present Reimagined OKLAHOMA!

The Kimmel Cultural Campus, in partnership with The Shubert Organization, will present the Philadelphia premiere of the reimagined Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, running March 8 through March 20 at the Forrest Theatre. The 2021-22 national tour will mark the first time a First-Class Equity production of Oklahoma! has toured North America in more than 40 years.

Deeply committed to the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff and proudly certified by GBAC, the gold standard for infection prevention programs, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is requiring masks to be worn at all times for guests attending on-Campus events, as well as proof of vaccination for those over 5. Guests under 5 will be required to show a negative PCR test result or negative rapid test. Additional details below.

"Central to our work as a nonprofit performing arts center is the belief that the arts are relevant and essential, often serving as a catalyst for important conversations, conveying our stories and helping us to make sense of things in safe ways," said Frances Egler, senior director of programming and presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "We are excited to bring this reimagined production to Philadelphians - featuring a wonderfully diverse cast and a familiar score - yet one that challenges longtime perceptions and attitudes toward the well-known story."

Directed by Daniel Fish, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, provocative and probing, this acclaimed production of Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this Oklahoma! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

OKLAHOMA! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.

The cast includes Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma! Broadway, original Broadway cast of Hamilton) as Laurey Williams and Sean Grandillo (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) as Curly McLain, joined by Christopher Bannow (Oklahoma! Broadway) as Jud Fry, Sis ("Pose") as Ado Annie Carnes, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman (Oklahoma! Bard SummerScape) as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh (Falsettos, Company, Oklahoma! National Tour in 1981) as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow (The New One) as Gertie Cummings, Patrick Clanton (School of Rock, Sister Act tours) as Mike, and Ugo Chukwu ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Cord Elam. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) and Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer) also reprise their roles from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood and Jordan Wynn join the cast as understudies.

The revival's creative team includes John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations/Arrangements) and Nathan Koci (Music Supervision) and Andy Collopy (Music Direction), with casting by Taylor Williams and Borna Barzin. Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design) round out the creative team. The production stage management team includes Andrew Bacigalupo, Rachael Wilkin, and Jordan Wynn.

Initially announced as a limited engagement, Oklahoma! was extended due to popular demand at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. The musical played to sold out crowds on Broadway, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations. Oklahoma! officially opened April 7, 2019, after beginning preview performances March 19, and played its final Broadway performance on January 19, 2020.

Oklahoma! is produced by Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann's Warehouse, and Tamar Climan.

This production of Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. This production was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015.

OKLAHOMA! is part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2021-22 Broadway season, co-presented by The Shubert Organization. The remaining season also includes: Pretty Woman: The Musical, Hadestown, The Carole King Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Dear Evan Hansen, with additional add-ons STOMP, RENT, Waitress, Hairspray!, and Freestyle Love Supreme. For information on the full season lineup, dates, and venues, visit KimmelCulturalCampus.org.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 212-239-6200, visiting www.telecharge.com, or in person daily from 10 am - 6 pm at the Academy of Music box office, or at the Forrest Theatre box office,1114 Walnut Street, beginning February 7, 2022. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. See www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.

