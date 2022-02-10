Kimmel Cultural Campus Announces Return Of Annual Gala, June 2022

The Kimmel Cultural Campus announces an annual black-tie Gala on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to raise funds to support FREE education and community programming, ensuring that all Philadelphians have access to the transformative power of the arts.

The Gala will be complete with a red-carpet welcome, celebratory cocktail reception, and dinner at the Kimmel Center, followed by a performance from 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan at 8:00 p.m. at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music. During the highly anticipated Gala event, Brook J. Lenfest - Philadelphian, Chairman of NetCarrier, Inc., developer, real estate investor, Board Member of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc., and supporter of cultural institutions and education throughout the city - will be honored as the recipient of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Center Stage Award, presented by Keith Leaphart.

"The Center Stage Award celebrates Philadelphians making strides to promote positive change for the next generation through mentorship and a commitment to education," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "Our 2022 honoree, Brook J. Lenfest, understands the powerful and positive impact of arts education. Through his passionate support of cultural and educational institutions throughout the region, the youth of today have increased access to the transformative power of the arts."

Funds raised at the Gala - honorarily chaired this year by Marguerite Lenfest - will continue to support the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 5-year Strategic Growth education expansion plan, a program with a goal to expand 10-fold, educating, engaging, and inspiring 100,000 students per year by 2023. In-school, in-the-community, and digital programs focus on jazz, musical theater, and technology, while other opportunities provide a wide range of hands-on, in-depth experiences like matinees, student networking events, and neighborhood workshops. 100% supported by contributions, the Kimmel Cultural Campus offers access to quality arts experiences and multi-year opportunities to see, make, and understand the performing arts at the Kimmel Cultural Campus and in Philadelphia's communities.

This annual Gala supports the Kimmel Cultural Campus in continuing to pursue its vision to transform lives daily through the arts.