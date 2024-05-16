Emmanuel Wilson, Co-Executive Director Of Dramatists Guild Of America Joins PlayPenn's Board Of Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Effective immediately, PlayPenn will welcome Co-Executive Director of the Dramatists Guild, Emmanuel Wilson, as their newest board member. Emmanuel joins other theater luminaries on the PlayPenn board such as Barrymore Award nominated actor Kimberly S. Fairbanks, Senior Associate Dean at Temple University Dr. Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon, Associate Vice President of Arts Consulting Group Dat Ngo, and Artistic Director of Native Voices DeLanna Studi.

Wilson states, “As a new board member of PlayPenn, I am overjoyed and incredibly honored to join an organization that passionately champions the voices of dramatists. PlayPenn is more than just a place for writers; it's a vibrant, creative sanctuary where dramatists are free to dream, experiment, and push the boundaries of storytelling without the constraints of production. PlayPenn's unwavering dedication to supporting the needs of the writer and the demands of their work is nothing short of inspiring. This organization nurtures not only the plays but also the brilliant minds behind them. I am thrilled to contribute to this dynamic community, where every dramatist is cherished, uplifted, and encouraged to create their most extraordinary work. The future of theater is brighter because of PlayPenn's heartfelt commitment to developing new voices and stories.”

Wilson's appointment comes just before PlayPenn kicks off its 19th summer season featuring 4 new play development readings; 3 are by Foundry Graduate Playwrights Keenya Jackson, Nimisha Ladva and eppchez yo-sí yes. The 4th play is Trans World by Ty Defoe which will be produced in partnership with the Philadelphia Theatre Company, Wilma Theatre, and our community partners, We Are The Seeds.

This month, PlayPenn and the Dramatists Guild wrapped the inaugural year of the Playwrights Cohort which included 29 Philadelphia Playwrights. To build on the program, an entirely new group of playwrights will be named in October 2024. The second annual Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn will expand eligibility to the larger Mid-Atlantic region.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHTS COHORT AT PLAYPENN

The Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn is a year-long professional development program open to emerging playwrights and focuses on navigating the industry. Every month experts in their sector will engage the cohort on subjects such as entertainment law, building a portfolio, finding representation, having agency in the rehearsal room, managing personal finances and more. The Cohort operates on a hybrid model, holding monthly meetings in person and online.

ABOUT DRAMATISTS GUILD

Since its inception in 1919, the Dramatists Guild of America has been the professional association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists, and composers writing for the American stage. With over 10,000 members around the world, the Guild is guided by a governing council of writers who each give their time, interest, and support to advance the rights of dramatists everywhere, including the right for dramatists to own and control their own copyrighted work. The Guild's advocacy, programs, events, publications, and other services provide dramatists with the resources, the community, and the support they require to protect their property, their livelihoods, and their unique voices in the American theater.

PlayPenn is a Philadelphia artist-driven organization dedicated to the development of new plays and playwrights. PlayPenn fully supports the needs of the writer and the demands of the play in an ever-evolving process within which playwrights can engage in risk-taking, boundary-pushing work.

Comments