Kirk Franklin Announces THE REUNION TOUR 2024

The legendary Kirk Franklin, a 19-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer, songwriter, and artist, has unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 leg of The Reunion Tour.
Joining him as co-headliners are esteemed peers and gospel music icons Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and The Clark Sisters. Kierra Sheard-Kelly will also join the tour as a special guest across all dates.
Produced by Live Nation Urban and Undivided Ent, the 33-date tour kicks off on September 6 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA making stops across North America in Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on November 3. This run follows the success of the 2023 tour of the same name which also reunited some of the biggest names in gospel music.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning at 10 AM local tomorrow. Additional presales will run ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, May 22 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.
Fri Sep 06 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Thu Sep 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sun Sep 08 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Wed Sep 11 | Toronto, CAN | Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto (Mississauga)
Fri Sep 13 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sun Sep 15 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Tue Sep 17 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Thu Sep 19 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
Fri Sep 20 | Chicago, IL | Credit Union 1 Arena
Sat Sep 21 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sun Sep 22 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Wed Sep 25 | Charlotte, NC | Bojangles Coliseum
Thu Sep 26 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sat Sep 28 | Norfolk, VA | Norfolk Scope Arena
Sun Sep 29 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 02 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Thu Oct 03 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Sat Oct 05 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sun Oct 06 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 08 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater
Thu Oct 10 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 11 | Orlando, FL | Addition Financial Arena
Sat Oct 12 | Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sun Oct 13 | New Orleans, LA | Lakefront Arena
Thu Oct 17 | Austin, TX | H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Sun Oct 20 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum
Mon Oct 21 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
Thu Oct 24 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
Sun Oct 27 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
Wed Oct 30 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Fri Nov 01 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Sat Nov 02 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena
Sun Nov 03 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
