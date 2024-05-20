Kirk Franklin Announces THE REUNION TOUR 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The legendary Kirk Franklin, a 19-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer, songwriter, and artist, has unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 leg of The Reunion Tour.

Joining him as co-headliners are esteemed peers and gospel music icons Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and The Clark Sisters. Kierra Sheard-Kelly will also join the tour as a special guest across all dates.

Produced by Live Nation Urban and Undivided Ent, the 33-date tour kicks off on September 6 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA making stops across North America in Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on November 3. This run follows the success of the 2023 tour of the same name which also reunited some of the biggest names in gospel music.

TICKETS:

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning at 10 AM local tomorrow. Additional presales will run ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, May 22 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 06 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Sep 08 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Sep 11 | Toronto, CAN | Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto (Mississauga)

Fri Sep 13 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sun Sep 15 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 17 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Thu Sep 19 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

Fri Sep 20 | Chicago, IL | Credit Union 1 Arena

Sat Sep 21 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Sep 22 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Wed Sep 25 | Charlotte, NC | Bojangles Coliseum

Thu Sep 26 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sat Sep 28 | Norfolk, VA | Norfolk Scope Arena

Sun Sep 29 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 02 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Thu Oct 03 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sat Oct 05 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sun Oct 06 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 08 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater

Thu Oct 10 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 11 | Orlando, FL | Addition Financial Arena

Sat Oct 12 | Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sun Oct 13 | New Orleans, LA | Lakefront Arena

Thu Oct 17 | Austin, TX | H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Sun Oct 20 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum

Mon Oct 21 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Thu Oct 24 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sun Oct 27 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Wed Oct 30 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Fri Nov 01 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sat Nov 02 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

Sun Nov 03 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

