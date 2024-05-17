First World Theatre & InterAct Theatre Company to Present First World InterActions After-School Theatre Program

Fellow classmates, teachers and school administrators, family and friends are invited to experience their original live production in Center City from May 24 & 25. 

By: May. 17, 2024
First World Theatre & InterAct Theatre Company to Present First World InterActions After-School Theatre Program
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

First World Theatre and InterAct Theatre Company are joining forces to conduct an after-school theatre program, called First World InterActions, that will culminate in an original student-written and performed production at The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake. Under the leadership of actor/teacher Ashley Spearman, and two additional BIPOC teaching artists with playwriting and technical theatre/design backgrounds, the two companies have been engaging a group of 15-20 students from the 7th and 8th grade classes at Mastery Charter School three days a week in a three-phased, twelve-week rehearsal and development process. 

These sessions focus on acting, playwriting and technical theatre to create an original ensemble piece through a devising process. Students are developing avenues for self-expression, including creative ways of communicating the issues and stories they find most important, while participating in a professional theatre-making process! In addition to their peers, they are working with professional actors, directors, designers, playwrights and technicians in a professional theatre space.

Fellow classmates, teachers and school administrators, family and friends are invited to experience their original live production in Center City from May 24 & 25. 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos