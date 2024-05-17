First World Theatre & InterAct Theatre Company to Present First World InterActions After-School Theatre Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First World Theatre and InterAct Theatre Company are joining forces to conduct an after-school theatre program, called First World InterActions, that will culminate in an original student-written and performed production at The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake. Under the leadership of actor/teacher Ashley Spearman, and two additional BIPOC teaching artists with playwriting and technical theatre/design backgrounds, the two companies have been engaging a group of 15-20 students from the 7th and 8th grade classes at Mastery Charter School three days a week in a three-phased, twelve-week rehearsal and development process.

These sessions focus on acting, playwriting and technical theatre to create an original ensemble piece through a devising process. Students are developing avenues for self-expression, including creative ways of communicating the issues and stories they find most important, while participating in a professional theatre-making process! In addition to their peers, they are working with professional actors, directors, designers, playwrights and technicians in a professional theatre space.

Fellow classmates, teachers and school administrators, family and friends are invited to experience their original live production in Center City from May 24 & 25.

