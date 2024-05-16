New Play BRIDGE to be Presented at York's The Belmont Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Belmont Theatre will present Bridge by Reggie Barton in the Grumbacher Studio. May 31, June 1, 2, and 6-9. This new play explores the feelings and reactions of a group of bridge-playing Southern ladies when their new fourth suddenly reveals that she is Transgender. Confusion and fear abound, until a new understanding emerges from a couple of unexpected places. The two Sunday matinees (June 2 & 9) will be immediately followed by a talkback, giving audience members an opportunity to ask questions of the cast and crew, and learn more about issues facing the Transgender community today.

The Director is Christine Kosloky. The Assistant Director is Mary Almy. The cast includes Dixie Smith as Jane, Becky Wilcox as Mary Todd, Susan Bradfield as Frances, Madeline Crumling as Sally and Gavin Minetola as J-Pat.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.

Comments