Kimmel And Philadelphia Orchestra Announce Season Partnership With United Negro College Fund Philadelphia

Partnership presents more opportunities to uplift city's youth.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus announce a 2023-24 season-long community partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) — an organization that envisions a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education that prepares them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers, engaged citizenship, and service to the nation. The two organizations decided to deepen their relationship following a pilot partnership agreement earlier this year with key performances of Drumline Live and Black Panther Live with The Philadelphia Orchestra. A percentage of all tickets sold benefited UNCF scholarships and member schools.

“A commitment to education and to diversity are central to our mission and values, which align with the goals and objectives of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF),” said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center. “We are excited about the possibilities that a season-long partnership can bring as we work together to uplift the city's youth.”  

“Partnerships like this one are an investment in the future of youth in the Philadelphia region,” said Richard Lee Snow, Mid-Atlantic Regional Development Director (UNCF). “We are grateful to once again partner with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, this time over the course of a year, to drive awareness to each other's missions and work toward the betterment of our community.”

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus are further supporting the work of UNCF Philadelphia with a portion of ticket proceeds, alongside ticket offers to UNCF constituents across the 2023-24 season; invitations to receptions, openings, and influencer events; and a special reception prior to The Philadelphia Orchestra's "Mitsuko Uchida Plays Ravel” on June 2, which will feature a Philadelphia Orchestra commissioned world premiere concerto by Valerie Coleman.

Both parties will be working together throughout the year, pursuing cast appearances and master classes, when possible, at UNCF events; Project 440 College Fair participation; encouraging UNCF partner schools and students to pursue internship opportunities with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Cultural Campus; and working for the success of UNCF's Mayor's Masked Ball 2024. The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Cultural Campus will receive the “Community Champion” award at this prestigious event in March.
 



